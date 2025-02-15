X!

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2025 final

Eesti Laul 2025 final
On Saturday evening, 16 artists took to the stage in the Eesti Laul final to compete for the title of 2025 Eesti Laul champion.

In Saturday night's Eesti Laul final, 16 finalists competed for the chance to represent Estonia in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, this May.

The winner was decided in two rounds of voting. The first round combined jury scores with phone votes, while in the second round, or superfinal, the winner was be chosen by phone vote from among the top three finalists from the first round.

Performances in the Eesti Laul 2025 final on Saturday night, in order:

1. Ant, "Tomorrow Never Comes" — 900 7001
2. Stereo Terror, "Prty Till the End of the World" — 900 7002
3. Janek, "Frozen" — 900 7003
4. Räpina Jack feat. Kaisa Ling, "Tule" — 900 7004
5. Johanna Elise, "Eyes Don't Lie" — 900 7005
6. Felin, "Solo Anthem" — 900 7006
7. Elysa, "The Last to Know" — 900 7007
8. Gem98, "Psycho" — 900 7008
9. An-Marlen, "Külm" — 900 7009
10. Frants Tikerpuu, "Trouble" — 900 7010
11. Anna Sahlene, "Love Me Low" — 900 7011
12. Tuuli Rand, "Rem" — 900 7012
13. Minimal Wind, "Armageddon" — 900 7013
14. Andrei Zevakin feat. Karita, "Ma ei tea sind" — 900 7014
15. Tommy Cash, "Espresso Macchiato" — 900 7015
16. Marta Lotta, "Tantsin veel" — 900 7016

Hosted by Eda-Ines Etti and Korea, the Eesti Laul 2025 final on Saturday night also featured bonus performances by 5miinust, Puuluup and Florian Wahl, as well as Kitty Florentine, Cartoon, Kristjan Järvi with his band Nordic Pulse, and Ines with a new single. Estonian folk rock band Dagö also performed the well-known pop classic "Šveits."

You can watch the final again here.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

