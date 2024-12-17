X!

Catch the 2025 Eesti Laul song contest entries

Horror Dance Squad.
Horror Dance Squad. Source: Horror Dance Squad.
This year, Eesti Laul offers listeners a wide selection of songs submitted to the competition. Starting Monday, the 20 contestants vying for the last spot in the finals can be found on the Raadio 2 website and the Eesti Raadio mobile app. Additionally, a fresh musical selection of more than one hundred songs will also be available to listeners.

Each year, hundreds of songs are submitted to the Eesti Laul competition, many of which have not previously reached the public in this form. This year, organizers decided to delight listeners by making nearly all of the submitted entries available, providing a platform for as many artists and songs as possible that did not make the main selection.

Starting today, the 20 songs still competing for the 16th spot in the finals are available for listening on the Eesti Raadio mobile app and the special Raadio 2 webpage. The 20 songs that received high scores from the Eesti Laul jury and agreed to continue in the competition will be put to a public vote. Over the next two weeks, music enthusiasts can explore the songs and form their preferences, as voting will open on the Raadio 2 special webpage on December 28. Voting will remain open until the evening of January 5, and the public's selection for the Eesti Laul final will be announced on the morning of January 6.

Going after the 16th place in the finals in alphabetical order are:

1. AG x Laura Põldvere "Pimepäev"
2. Antsud Metal Project "Ei enam"
3. Bel-Etage Swingorkester "Mind kõikjal näed"
4. Carol "Purpose"
5. Cecilia "Rollercoaster"
6. Ela "Südamés"
7. Elina Martinson "Sinitihane"
8. Everfall "Stories We Hold"
9. Felix Enghult "More Than Innocent"
10. Gerli Padar "Võõraks jääd"
11. Horror Dance Squad "The Rebel Reborn"
12. Kozy "Jääb nii (tahan, et tead)"
13. Marianne Leibur "Pluto and Mars"
14. Marta Lotta "Tantsin veel"
15. Merwis "Aknal langevaid pisaraid"
16. Mick Pedaja "Sound Of Pines"
17. Sarah Murray "High On Myself New"
18. Silver Jusilo "Turn Back Time"
19. Sten-Olle "Noorex"
20. Synne Valtri "Butterflies & Bees"

This year's Eesti Laul is special because, in addition to searching for the 16th finalists, listeners can also enjoy other songs submitted to the competition.

Raadio 2 is dedicating a special program to the Eesti Laul entries. From December 16 to 19, songs submitted to the competition will air at 8 p.m. in special broadcasts hosted by Pille-Riin Karro.

In the Eesti Raadio mobile app, 117 songs that did not make it through the jury's selection are available for listening and are sure to find an audience among music enthusiasts. The Eesti Raadio app can be downloaded for Android devices here and iOS here.

The Eesti Laul 2025 final concert will take place on February 15 at the Unibet Arena. The final will showcase 16 contestants over the course of one evening, with 15 finalists currently confirmed. The finalists' songs can be listened to in the Eesti Raadio app, and their music videos are available on Jupiter.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Marcus Turovski

