Second group of Eesti Laul 2025 finalists announced

The second and last batch of Eesti Laul 2025 finalists has been revealed, "Ringvaade" reported.

A total of 16 acts will be taking part in February's final, whittled down from an entry list of 175 and judged mainly by a 34-member jury.

Eesti Laul is the annual competition to find Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entry. The first eight finalists were revealed earlier in the week, with the second intake of seven as follows (artist, song and songwriters):

Andrei Zevakin feat. Karita with the song "Ma ei tea sind." (Andrei Zevakin, Liina Ariadne Pedanik, Martti Hallik). Frants Tikerpuu singing "Trouble." (Frants Tikerpuu). Gem98, performing "Psycho." (Richard Sepajõe, Gevin Niglas, Karl Birnbaum, Frederik Küüts). Janek with "Frozen." (Janek Valgepea, Kjetil Mørland). Joelle singing "Eyes Don't Lie." (Timo Vendt, Johanna-Elise Kabe). Minimal Wind with the entry "Armageddon." (Elisabeth Tiffany Lepik, Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Velle Tamme, Robin Kiisholts, Katri Merily Reimand). Tommy Cash singing "Espresso Macchiato." (Tommy Cash, Johannes Naukkarinen).

These seven join the eight finalists already announced: An-Marlen, Anna Sahlene, Ant, Elysa, Felin, Räpina Jack feat. Kaisa Ling, Stereo Terror, and Tuuli Rand.

One more finalist is to be added to bring the total to 16, this time via a public vote held by ERR's Raadio 2. The results of the public vote will be known early on in January, and the final itself is to be held at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on Saturday, February 15.

The songs will get their first public airing on the show "Start," on Friday December 6.

A total of 175 songs were submitted to Eesti Laul 2025.

The main Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and grand final take place in Basel, Switzerland, in the week starting May 12.

