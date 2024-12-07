Eesti Laul 2025 songs unveiled

The journey to crown the winner of Eesti Laul 2025, Estonia's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, has officially begun

An ETV special "Eesti Laul 2025. Start" showcased the competing entries on Friday evening, unveiling the lineup of entries.

Viewers can now see all the official music videos in full via Jupiter, ERR's streaming platform, or stream the songs via the Estonian Radio mobile app.

The final showdown will take place on February 15 at Unibet Arena, where 16 contestants will vie for victory. Below are the 15 finalists already selected by the jury.

The full list of entries, in alphabetical order (artist, song title, (songwriters)) is as follows:

An-Marlen – "Külm"

(Frederik Mustonen, Ingel Marlen Mikk, Maria Vainumägi).

(Andrei Zevakin, Liina Ariadne Pedanik, Martti Hallik).

(David Lindgren Zacharias, Bobby Ljunggren, Michaela Stridbeck, Marcus Svedin, Anna Sahlin, Dagmar Oja, Kaire Vilgats).

(Ant Nurhan, Kim Wennerström, Merili Käsper).

(Simon Peyron, Angelino Markenhorn, Julie Aagaard, Elisa Kolk).

(Paul Rey, Gevin Niglas, Johanna Ekholm, Elin Blom Etoall).

(Frants Tikerpuu).

(Richard Sepajõe, Gevin Niglas, Karl Birnbaum, Frederik Küüts).

(Janek Valgepea, Kjetil Mørland).

(Timo Vendt, Johanna-Elise Kabe).

(Elisabeth Tiffany Lepik, Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Velle Tamme, Robin Kiisholts, Katrina Merily Reimand).

(Kill Kaare, Hain Hoppe, Kaisa Ling).

(Lauri Hämäläinen, Heigo Anto).

(Tommy Cash, Johannes Naukkarinen).

(Tuuli Rand, Cecilia Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam).





16th finalist the public's choice

While the above 15 finalists were selected by a jury, the public gets to decide the final contender from a shortlist of 20 starting from December 28. Raadio 2 will be showcasing the shortlist and facilitating voting, with the 16th Eesti Laul entry to be announced January 6.

Eesti Laul grand final on February 15

The Eesti Laul 2025 final concert, at Tallinn's Unibet Arena, is to be broadcast live across ERR's TV, radio, and web platforms. For those wishing to experience the excitement in person, tickets are available via the Eesti Laul website.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 takes place in Basel, Switzerland, from Tuesday, May 13 with the first semi-final, culminating in the grand final on Saturday, May 17.

