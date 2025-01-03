Public vote to decide Eesti Laul 2025's 16th finalist open till Sunday

Eesti Laul fans have until Sunday, January 5 to vote for the song that they want to become the sixteenth entry in this year's grand final. Voting began on December 28 on Raadio 2's website.

The 20 songs, which all scored highly with the Eesti Laul jury and, whose authors have agreed to continue in the competition have now been put to a popular vote.

Music fans can now listen to the songs have until the 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5 January to vote for their favorite.

The song which wins the public vote an will take its place in this final of this year's Eesti Laul Song will be announced on Monday morning, January 6.

The 20 songs still in with a shout of making the final are:

1. AG & Laura Põldvere "Pimepäev" / Authors: Mario Järvet, Carl Deion Jõekallas, Vahur Valgmaa, Silver Orissaar

2. Antsud Metal Project "Ei enam" / Authors: Aile Alveus, Emmanouil "Hermano" Tselepis, Antsud

3. Bel-Etage Swingorkester "Mind kõikjal näed" / Author: Mart Sander

4. Carol "Purpose" / Authors: Carol Suurevälja, Claus Pener

5. Cecilia "Rollercoaster" / Authors: Cecilia-Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam

6. Ela "Südamés" / Author: Ela

7. Elina Martinson "Sinitihane" / Author: Tuuli Pruul

8. Everfall "Stories We Hold" / Authors: Claus Pener, Martin Vist

9. Felix Enghult "More Than Innocent" / Autorid: Felix Enghult, Stig Rästa, Mattias Athelei, Teven Aavik

10. Gerli Padar "Võõraks jääd" / Authors: Peter Põder, Allan Kasuk, Gerli Padar Parmas

11. Horror Dance Squad "The Rebel Reborn" / Authors: Henri Kuusk, Mikk Peetrimägi, Indrek Ulp, Ian Robert Karell, Karl Mesipuu

12. Kozy "Jääb nii (tahan et tead)" / Authors: Erkki Reeman, Kaarel Kose

13. Marianne Leibur "Pluto and Mars" / Authors: Kristjan-Robert Reban, Ann Mäekivi

14. Marta Lotta "Tantsin veel" / Authors: Marta Lotta Kukk, Johannes Pihlak, Taavi-Peeter Liiv

15. Merwis "Aknal langevaid pisaraid" / Autor: Peter Põder

16. Mick Pedaja "Sound of Pines" / Authors: Mick Pedaja, Sergio Llopis

17. Sten-Olle Moldau "Noorex" / Author: Sten-Olle Moldau

18. Sarah Murray "High on Myself" / Authors: Liis Hainla, Sander Sadam, Sarah Murray

19. Silver Jusilo "Turn Back Time" / Authors: Silver Jusilo, Markus Palo

20. Synne "Butterflies & Bees" / Authors: Synne Valtri, Johannes Lõhmus

The final of Eesti Laul 2025 will take place on Saturday, February 15 at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn. The show will see sixteen contestants perform on stage, fifteen of which have already been announced. The winners will go on to represent Estonia at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland this May.

The Music videos of all fifteen songs guaranteed to make this year's final can be found here.

Votes for the sixteenth song can be cast here.

