Tommy Cash releases new EP 'High Fashion' ahead of European and US tour

Estonian rap star Tommy Cash, who will compete in Eesti Laul in 2025, released a new 4-track EP on Wednesday. "High Fashion" features collaborations with British producer A.G. Cook, Russian electronic duo IC3PEAK and New York-based producer and DJ umru.

Cash describes "High Fashion" as a retrospective journey through different eras. "These are the sounds that I loved as a child and that have shaped me," he said.

Fans will have chance to hear the new tracks from "High Fashion" live for the first time during Tommy Cash's upcoming European and U.S. tour.

The tour kicks off in London on Monday, November 25 at the Village Underground. Cash then heads to Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, Budapest and Milan before crossing the Atlantic for gigs in L.A., Chicago, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and New York.

In a recent interview with ERR, Cash said he believes his is the best candidate to represent Estonia at next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Cash's song "Espresso Macchiato" has made the final of 2025's Eesti Laul, the annual song competition to determine Estonia's Eurovision entry.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!