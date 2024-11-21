X!

Tommy Cash releases new EP 'High Fashion' ahead of European and US tour

News
Tommy Cash.
Tommy Cash. Source: Dmitri Gerasimov
News

Estonian rap star Tommy Cash, who will compete in Eesti Laul in 2025, released a new 4-track EP on Wednesday. "High Fashion" features collaborations with British producer A.G. Cook, Russian electronic duo IC3PEAK and New York-based producer and DJ umru.

Cash describes "High Fashion" as a retrospective journey through different eras. "These are the sounds that I loved as a child and that have shaped me," he said.

Fans will have chance to hear the new tracks from "High Fashion" live for the first time during Tommy Cash's upcoming European and U.S. tour.

The tour kicks off in London on Monday, November 25 at the Village Underground. Cash then heads to Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, Budapest and Milan before crossing the Atlantic for gigs in L.A., Chicago, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and New York.

In a recent interview with ERR, Cash said he believes his is the best candidate to represent Estonia at next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Cash's song "Espresso Macchiato" has made the final of 2025's Eesti Laul, the annual song competition to determine Estonia's Eurovision entry.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

21:16

Estonian FM 'skeptical' ICC Israeli arrest warrants will lead to peace

19:58

ERR in Riga: Latvian government still divided on Rail Baltica project development

19:32

MKM secretary general: Working in the office has many advantages

18:50

Ministry receives complaints about children's need to use Estonian at all times in school

18:10

Gallery: New pocket park opens on Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

17:32

'Belarus = Europe' exhibition opens in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park

16:45

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

16:24

Tommy Cash releases new EP 'High Fashion' ahead of European and US tour

14:39

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

14:38

Ott Tänak keeps 2024 WRC title hopes alive by winning Rally Japan stage one

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy Updated

20.11

Estonian Eurovision star Stefan to open new restaurant in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:22

European Parliament approves new commissioners, Kallas as top diplomat

19.11

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

19.11

Mark Lajal faces Gael Monfils in Tallinn on Thursday

20.11

Gallery: Spanish spy thriller 'Zeta' filming goes ahead in Tallinn

20.11

Heavy snow expected to fall across Estonia Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo