Marta Lotta lands Eesti Laul final as the last entry

Late on January 5, it was revealed that the public selected Marta Lotta Kukk's song "Tantsin veel" as the 16th finalist for Eesti Laul from among 20 additional entries.

On December 28, voting began on 20 songs, with one of them securing the 16th spot in the Eesti Laul 2025 final. The public vote included songs that had received high scores from the Eesti Laul jury and whose creators agreed to continue in the competition. The vote was won by "Eesti otsib superstaari" finalist Marta Lotta Kukk with her song "Tantsin veel." In addition to Kukk, the song's authors are Johannes Pihlak and Taavi-Peeter Liiv.

"I'm still ready to congratulate someone else. I'm trembling inside. Thank you so much. I'm truly speechless," Kukk expressed during Raadio 2's morning program. She had assumed she was invited to the radio station on Sunday evening along with other artists to congratulate AG on Monday morning.

Once the voting opened, Kukk actively started posting on TikTok. "Then my friends and I made a website for me, which is still up and running. It turns out that now I have to start uploading jokes there. We wanted to get a sense of how many people might vote for me. So, we put a tracker on the website: when people clicked the 'Go Vote' button, they were redirected to the R2 site and then back to our website. If someone confirmed they had voted, they would receive a daily joke as a prize," Kukk explained.

"In the end, we figured out that over 3,000 people passed through our website. We thought that 3,000 could be enough to achieve a high placement. Watching other artists' Instagram campaigns, I think I was the only one who reminded my followers every day to vote," she added.

Raadio 2's editor-in-chief, Margus Kamlat, said the vote was very intense, with the top four songs swapping places almost daily. In the end, Kukk's song came out on top, according to Kamlat.

Although Kukk has less time to prepare for the final compared to the finalists announced in early December, she already has plans in place. "We need the biggest disco ball in Estonia. We can start working on that right away," Kukk said.

Kukk entered the Eesti Laul competition because she felt it was time to show the Estonian public what kind of artist and person she is. "And if I can compete with other strong performers here, I can do the same at Eurovision — showcasing the Estonian language and Estonian music," she added. Among the other finalists, Kukk's personal favorite is An-Marlen's "Külm."

The top 10 songs in the public vote for Eesti Laul's 16th finalist were as follows:

10. Antsud Metal Project — "Ei enam" / Authors: Aile Alveus, Emmanouil "Hermano" Tselepis, Antsud

9. Carol — "Purpose" / Authors: Carol Suurevälja, Claus Pener

8. Mick Pedaja — "Sound of Pines" / Authors: Mick Pedaja, Sergio Llopis

7. Merwis — "Aknal langevaid pisaraid" / Author: Peter Põder

6. Synne — "Butterflies & Bees" / Authors: Synne Valtri, Johannes Lõhmus

5. Everfall — "Stories We Hold" / Authors: Claus Pener, Martin Vist

4. Cecilia — "Rollercoaster" / Authors: Cecilia-Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam

3. Horror Dance Squad — "The Rebel Reborn" / Authors: Henri Kuusk, Mikk Peetrimägi, Indrek Ulp, Ian Robert Karell, Karl Mesipuu

2. AG & Laura Põldvere — "Pimepäev" / Authors: Mario Järvet, Carl Deion Jõekallas, Vahur Valgmaa, Silver Orissaar

1. Marta Lotta — "Tantsin veel" / Authors: Marta Lotta Kukk, Johannes Pihlak, Taavi-Peeter Liiv

Listen to Marta Lotta's song "Tantsin veel:"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!