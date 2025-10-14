X!

The 'Estonian Beatles' take to the stage later this month

Robert Linna, with Koit Toome in the foreground, two of the 'Estonian Beatles.'
Robert Linna, with Koit Toome in the foreground, two of the 'Estonian Beatles.' Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
This fall sees the tour of Estonia's own Beatles, or more specifically four well known musical performers here, covering some of the original Fab Four's offerings.

The lineup is: Elephants From Neptune frontman Robert Linna, Estonia's 2017 Eurovision representative Koit Toome, singer Mikk Saar and Juss Haasma, singer and guitarist with band Trikster.

Speaking to "Hommik Anuga" Sunday morning, Saar said that he has never been a massive Beatles fan, even as he appreciates their music. "I've never really listened through them all for myself; I know all those melodies, one or two songs in our set were numbers I hadn't heard before, while some songs I've even sung once — at my parents', or someone's, 50th birthday, I sang 'Let It Be,' and that was more than 20 years ago."

Toome had a much bigger connection and visited the legendary Abbey Road pedestrian crossing in London, and not just to take the mandatory picture. "Right there is also the Abbey Road studio, where the Beatles rehearsed and recorded their songs, while I too have sung one song to tape there for a musical album," he explained, adding that he found it cool how the big studio room still hasn't been renovated since then and looks the same as it did when the Liverpool band were recording there, 60 years ago now. "It was an awesome experience," he reminisced.

As for who will be which Beatle, or even who will play which instrument, the group said that was as yet undecided, though added they do plan to divide up the instruments as well as the vocal between themselves. "I'll take the keyboards, Juss the drums, Mikk the bass, and Robert the guitar — that's probably what we'll do," Linna continued.

In any event, The Beatles were such distinctive characters, he noted, adding: "That kind of combination can't be recreated."

"I'll take my drum set along, bring it there and set it up — that's how the second part of our concert will begin, I'll get to become Estonia's Ringo, for a moment," Haasma joked.

The "Estonian Beatles" (Eesti Biitlid) gigs take place Friday, October 24 at the Mooste mõis in Põlva County, followed by three consecutive dates Tuesday, October 28-Thursday, October 30, at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn, the Vanemuise Concert Hall in Tartu, and the Pärnu Concert Hall.

A medley of songs the group performed on "Hommik Anuga" can be seen by clicking the video player below.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

Source: "Hommik Anuga", itnerviewer Anu Välba.

