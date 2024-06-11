Folklore Council award winners announced at Tallinn Old Town Days

Annual Coach Award given to Jaanika Kuusk
Promoters and protectors of Estonia's cultural heritage were celebrated at Tallinn Old Town Days at the weekend when the annual Folklore Council awards were handed out.

The Teotoe Award is given to a heritage promoter, whose actions help others understand and cherish cultural heritage as a natural way of life, and encourage others to engage with them. This year, the award went to Tammeougu Mari, also known as Mari Lepik, from Sörve in Saaremaa who is involved in Sörve Radio and has written a guide to the region.

Merike Tigas was chosen as organizer of the year. She has led the folk Music festival Mooste Elohelü for decades, as well as organized the Võro-language song and folk festival Uma Pido. For the past 10 years, Tigas has led Põlva County's oldest folk band Käokirja while creating a collection of children's songs and plays of the same name.

Jaanika Kuusk, pedagogue at Hiiumaa Museum, was named instructor of the year. She is also the leader of Kärda Culture Center's children's group Patsiusti, youth group Naadresed, and Hiiumaa Instrumental Friends Association.

The Estonian Folk Music Center's project Pärimuslabor led by Margit Kuhi, which introduces local cultural and music heritage to thousands of young people in Ida-Viru County, was named the achievement of the year.

The Folklore Group Award was given to the group Leigarid, which for decades has introduced and highlighted the richness of traditional dance, song and music, as well as the diversity of folk costumes.

Sirli Vahula, from Lääne-Viru County, received a prize for her dedicated volunteer work.

The winners were chosen by the Estonian Folklore Council.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

