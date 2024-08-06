Annual Viru Folk festival starts on Friday

The Viru Folk festival will be particularly family-friendly this year, with an alpine theme for children and performances by Nublu and Curly Strings.

The festival runs from this Friday to Sunday inclusive, in the picturesque village of Käsmu, Lääne-Viru County.

Whereas last year's festival focused on the music of the British and Irish archipelago, this time around the landlocked Alps are the them of the event.

Liina Sinimäe, head of the festival's program for young people, said Viru Folk is designed with the enjoyment of both adults and children in mind.

All folk enthusiasts, big and small, are welcome in Käsmu, she said.

Sinimäe's program will include alpine-themed activities, bringing chances to discover the enchanting sounds of the mountains in an otherwise low-lying setting, as well as engagement with nature through a variety of activities.

Craft workshops, music lessons, giving children the chance to explore the world of music by trying out different instruments, are also on offer.

On the Friday and Saturday, the festival will also host sessions where families can sing along and play instruments together on Friday and Saturday.

A film segment will also include a movie adaptation of the children's classic "Heidi ."

A parade of Bernese Mountain Dogs starts at 12:30 p.m. on the final day and will make its way from Käsmu bus station to the main festival stage, after which all children are invited to Käsmu community center to watch the performance "Piip and Tuut at the Concert."

The festival's closing concert will see performances by Airi Liiva's Laulupesa children alongside Nublu and Curly Strings.

The event page in English is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!