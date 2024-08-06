Annual Viru Folk festival starts on Friday

News
Käsmu is the venue of this coming weekend's Viru Folk festival.
Käsmu is the venue of this coming weekend's Viru Folk festival. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News
News

The Viru Folk festival will be particularly family-friendly this year, with an alpine theme for children and performances by Nublu and Curly Strings.

The festival runs from this Friday to Sunday inclusive, in the picturesque village of Käsmu, Lääne-Viru County.

Whereas last year's festival focused on the music of the British and Irish archipelago, this time around the landlocked Alps are the them of the event.

Liina Sinimäe, head of the festival's program for young people, said Viru Folk is designed with the enjoyment of both adults and children in mind.

All folk enthusiasts, big and small, are welcome in Käsmu, she said.

Sinimäe's program will include alpine-themed activities, bringing chances to discover the enchanting sounds of the mountains in an otherwise low-lying setting, as well as engagement with nature through a variety of activities.

Craft workshops, music lessons, giving children the chance to explore the world of music by trying out different instruments, are also on offer.

On the Friday and Saturday, the festival will also host sessions where families can sing along and play instruments together on Friday and Saturday.

A film segment will also include a movie adaptation of the children's classic "Heidi ."

A parade of Bernese Mountain Dogs starts at 12:30 p.m. on the final day and will make its way from Käsmu bus station to the main festival stage, after which all children are invited to Käsmu community center to watch the performance "Piip and Tuut at the Concert."

The festival's closing concert will see performances by Airi Liiva's Laulupesa children alongside Nublu and Curly Strings.

The event page in English is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:33

Eneli Kindsiko: School network should be planned with other public services

17:06

Medical issue with passenger prompts airBaltic flight to return to Tallinn

16:55

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

16:38

Climate law raises eyebrows among both companies and environmental NGOs

16:21

Gallery: Puerto Rican duo's performance brings punk puppetry to Tallinn

16:03

Six-month Euribor drops below 3.5 percent

15:58

Priit Lomp: Truth about the effect of tax hikes on salaries

15:52

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives still not registered as a party

15:18

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

15:15

Equality commission interested in whether Ida-Viru salary support justified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14:50

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning Updated

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

05.08

Estonia looking to cut down on paper receipts

05.08

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

05.08

Mari-Liis Jakobson: On the usefulness of grandparent's pay

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo