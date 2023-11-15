Ukrainian dance troupe Virsky bring 3 tonnes of costumes to Jõhvi Ballet Festival

Pavlo Virsky Ukrainian National Folk Dance Ensemble.
This year's guests at the annual Jõhvi Ballet Festival in Ida-Viru County, are world-famous Ukrainian folk dance ensemble Virsky, who will bring three tonnes of costumes with them for their performance. Virsky will be joined by the Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet, who are unable to work in their homeland at present due to the war.

"The festival's guests come from Ukraine, and their rich program will be a feast for the eyes and ears," said Mihhail Kastritski, producer of the Jõhvi Ballet Festival and director of Jõhvi Concert Hall, on ETV show "Terevisioon."

"This year we wanted to offer our audiences high quality Ukrainian art. Unfortunately, the Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater cannot work in Kharkiv at the moment because of the war, so they are touring Europe all the time, and will come to Jõhvi from Germany."

According to Kastritski, the Pavlo Virsky Ukrainian National Folk Dance Ensemble is one of Ukraine's calling cards, having already performed in over 80 countries around the world.

"There is no other folk dance troupe like it in Europe or the world," he said. "Fifty dancers will take to the stage, bringing with them three tonnes of completely unique costumes. They have just toured Japan, where they gave 44 performance in two months to packed auditoriums. The troupe will perform dances by world-famous choreographer Pavel Virsky. It's an enchanting show, with as 17 elements in a single dance alone."

Pavlo Virsky Ukrainian National Folk Dance Ensemble. Source: Pavlo Virsky Ukrainian National Folk Dance Ensemble

"A classical ballet will be performed by the Mykola Lysenko Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater," said Kastritski.

"On Saturday(November 18), there will be a ballet gala and the ballet 'Giselle.' On Sunday, there is a children's ballet performance of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'."

The 10th Jõhvi Ballet Festival takes place from November 15 to 19 at venues in Pärnu, Tallinn and Jõhvi.

More information is available here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

