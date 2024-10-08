Kylie Minogue announces Tallinn tour date

Australian superstar Kylie Minogue is to perform in Tallinn next summer.

The concert takes place at the Unibet Arena on June 21 as part of the "Tension" world tour, and she will be singing not only tracks from the album (called "Tension II") but also a selection of hits.

From Melbourne, and originally a TV actor, Minogue is the highest-selling female recording artist from Australia, having sold over 80 million records worldwide including a string of hits starting in 1987.

Kylie Minogue. Source: Erik Melvin

She has played Tallinn before, in the same venue (then the Saku Suurhall), over a decade ago.

"Tension II" is released later this month and the tour begins in Toronto in late March.

