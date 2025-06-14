X!

Kylie Minogue postpones Tallinn show due to illness

News
Kylie Minogue.
Kylie Minogue. Source: Live Nation Estonia
News

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who was scheduled to perform at Unibet Arena in Tallinn on June 21, announced on social media that she is postponing the Tallinn concert and three other upcoming European tour dates after developing laryngitis.

Minogue announced the postponement in a message to fans shared on Instagram.

"As some of you may know, a week ago we finished the U.K. leg of The Tension Tour," she wrote. "I made it over the finish line (yay), but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (hello laryngitis). I've tried my best to recover fast to start our next run of shows on Monday, but I'm afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back onstage and perform my best for you. I'm so, SO sorry!"

The singer wrote that she has no choice but to postpone her upcoming dates in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn.

"Please keep hold of your tickets; we're doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that," she said, thanking fans for their understanding. "I'll miss you next week. And I can't wait to see you. Love, Kylie xxx."

Local concert organizer Live Nation Estonia also confirmed the postponement of Kylie Minogue's June 21 show.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:41

84th anniversary of June deportations marked across Estonia Updated

11:34

Kylie Minogue postpones Tallinn show due to illness

10:29

Half of Estonia's feature films being shot abroad this year

09:01

Interview: Groups from abroad cherish role in Estonian Song and Dance Festival

08:21

When everything external falls apart: Ukrainian artist opens new exhibition in Tartu

13.06

Middle East analyst: Iran will move its nuclear program underground

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

13.06

More divorces, fewer marriages registered in Estonia in 2024

13.06

Video: Jürgen Klopp backs Ragnar Klavan's EJL presidency bid

13.06

Middle East expert: Iran faces a difficult situation against Israel

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

11.06

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

12.06

Japanese teens embrace Estonian language, culture ahead of Song Festival

13.06

Tallinn libraries struggle with drunk visitors

13.06

Eagle S officers suspected of telecomms interference, criminal mischief

13.06

More divorces, fewer marriages registered in Estonia in 2024

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo