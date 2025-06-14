Kylie Minogue postpones Tallinn show due to illness

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who was scheduled to perform at Unibet Arena in Tallinn on June 21, announced on social media that she is postponing the Tallinn concert and three other upcoming European tour dates after developing laryngitis.

Minogue announced the postponement in a message to fans shared on Instagram.

"As some of you may know, a week ago we finished the U.K. leg of The Tension Tour," she wrote. "I made it over the finish line (yay), but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (hello laryngitis). I've tried my best to recover fast to start our next run of shows on Monday, but I'm afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back onstage and perform my best for you. I'm so, SO sorry!"

The singer wrote that she has no choice but to postpone her upcoming dates in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn.

"Please keep hold of your tickets; we're doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that," she said, thanking fans for their understanding. "I'll miss you next week. And I can't wait to see you. Love, Kylie xxx."

Local concert organizer Live Nation Estonia also confirmed the postponement of Kylie Minogue's June 21 show.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!