Kylie Minogue's Tallinn show no longer going ahead

Australian superstar Kylie Minogue has announced on social media that her Tallinn show will no longer go ahead.

Minogue was originally due to perform at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on June 21. The show was initially postponed after the Australian singer came down with laryngitis, with the hope that a new date could be found. However, Minogue confirmed on social media that the show will now no longer be happening.

Kylie Minogue returned to the stage in Helsinki on Monday night (June 23) after recovering from her illness. The following day, she announced on social media that a new date had been found for the cancelled Berlin concert, but not for the Łódź, Kaunas or Tallinn shows.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to reschedule the shows in Łódź, Kaunas and Tallinn," Minogue wrote on social media. "Please contact your point of purchase for refunds. I am so sorry to not be able to visit you this time. Thank you for all your support, love and understanding. It means more than you will ever know."

