Arvo Pärt receives British Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal

Estonian composer Arvo Pärt has been awarded one of the most prestigious international awards in music, the British Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal. The medal was presented to Pärt by the Chair of the Royal Philharmonic Society, Angela Dixon, at a ceremony at the Arvo Pärt Center on September 12.

With this medal, the Royal Philharmonic Society recognizes Arvo Pärt for creating a unique and timeless musical language that transcends national boundaries and styles and has found its way into the hearts of audiences around the world.

In presenting the medal, Angela Dixon stressed that Arvo Pärt has shown young composers of today the weight their voices can carry. Dixon added that the Royal Philharmonic Society appreciates the spiritual purity of Pärt's music, which is based on his faith and an earlier tradition of sacred music, touching people from very different walks of life and resonating across national boundaries.

"Pärt's masterful work carries with it an extraordinary clarity and beauty, making us reflect on the essence and core of music," said Dixon.

Arvo Pärt's son, Michael Pärt, delivered the acceptance speech on his father's behalf.

"'I would like to express our deepest gratitude for this prestigious recognition. Music is not just about sound, but a deep connection between the past and the present, between cultures and traditions, and between individual experiences," said Michael Pärt.

"In my father's work, this connection is embodied in the way he draws from early music traditions while creating something contemporary. And among the many traditions that have shaped his music, English choir music holds a very special place," he added.

The Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal has been awarded since 1871. The obverse of the medal depicts Ludwig van Beethoven, whose Ninth Symphony was commissioned by the Royal Philharmonic Society.

Previous recipients of the Medal include such luminaries as Johannes Brahms, Edward Elgar, Richard Strauss, Sergei Rachmaninov, Jean Sibelius, Sergei Prokofiev, Igor Stravinsky, Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein, Olivier Messiaen, Pierre Boulez and many others.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!