Gallery: Arvo Pärt's 89th birthday concert takes place in Tallinn

World famous Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 89 this year. On Wednesday, September 12. A traditional birthday concert celebrating Pärt's work took place at St. John's Church (Jaani kirik) in Tallinn.

The concert featured performances of some of Arvo Pärt's best loved compositions, including "Cantus in Memorium Benjamin Britten, "Fratres," "Orient & Occident," Trisagion and "Tabula Rasa."

The performers were Hans Christian Aavik and Mari Poll on violin, Karolina Aavik on piano, and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste.

The concert was also broadcast live on Klassikaraadio and can be heard again here.

