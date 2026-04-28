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Estonian composer Arvo Pärt receives Germany's prestigious Goethe Medal

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Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. Source: Birgit Püve/Arvo Pärt Center
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Composer Arvo Pärt will become the first Estonian to receive Germany's Goethe Medal, one of the country's top honors for promoting culture abroad.

The jury, which included representatives of German academia, art and culture, praised Pärt as a defining figure in contemporary music, highlighting his global influence and distinctive compositional voice.

"Over the course of his long artistic career, Arvo Pärt has found a unique compositional language that touches and connects people all over the world," the jury said.

It also highlighted his decades in Berlin after emigrating from Soviet-occupied Estonia and the later development of his signature tintinnabuli style.

The jury pointed to works including "Für Alina," "Tabula Rasa" and "Spiegel im Spiegel," noting that Pärt's works open up new sonic experiences while combining spiritual clarity with structural depth.

It also noted his music is widely and regularly performed by leading orchestras and musicians, and that his 90th birthday last year was marked by numerous concerts.

Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. 1979. Source: Peter Pikkur/ERR

Much of Pärt's major work was composed during his years in Germany, including "Berliner Messe," written shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, but also "Passio," "Te Deum" and "Miserere."

This era also marked the start of longstanding collaboration with ECM producer Manfred Eicher, whose label released many of Pärt's key recordings, including "Tabula Rasa" in 1984.

Longstanding state decoration

Since 1955, the Goethe-Institut has awarded the Goethe Medal as an official German state decoration, honoring international figures who promote German culture and language.

This year's medal recipients also include Italian translator Anita Raja and Greek theater director Prodromos Tsinikoris.

The formal award ceremony will take place in Weimar on August 28, marking the birthday of influential 18th century German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Pärt's son, Michael Pärt, will accept the medal on his behalf.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

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