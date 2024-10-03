X!

Luukas Ilves to work as advisor to Ukrainian digital minister

News
Luukas Kristjan Ilves.
Luukas Kristjan Ilves. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Former undersecretary for digital development Luukas Kristjan Ilves is to start work with Ukraine's digital transformation minister.

Writing on his social media account, Ilves announced: "I'm excited to share that I'm joining Mykhailo Fedorov and the amazing team at Ministerstvo cyfrovoji transformaciji Ukrajiny (MinDigital Ukraine) in an advisory capacity."

"I'll be helping Ukraine with their AI-driven government projects and working on digital government reforms," Ilves added.

Ilves added that "During my time as Estonia's CIO, I worked closely with Ukraine's digital team, and I've been blown away by their creativity, skill, and determination."

Additionally, Ilves said he had recently joined think tank the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) as a non-resident fellow, and will be working on cybersecurity, tech infrastructure security, AI and other areas of interest to him.

Ilves, 36, was undersecretary for digital development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications from 2022, transitioning to an advisory role at the start of this year.

He ran for the Reform Party in June's European Parliament elections, picking up over 5,000 votes. He is the son of former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

Ukraine recently announced that, with the help of the Estonian with the e-Governance Academy (eGA), it has developed its own version of Estonia's e-Residency project.

Dubbed uResidency, the scheme aims to attract foreign investments and to bring the country closer to the EU's digital market.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

09:52

Narva authorities keen to avoid repeat of high winter district heating prices

09:02

Cornerstone laid at nearly €200-million French-built battery park in Kiisa

08:03

Luukas Ilves to work as advisor to Ukrainian digital minister

07:42

Cyclist Norman Vahtra 58th in tough late season race in Belgium

07:32

Thursday's weather in Estonia overcast, weekend to be clearer

02.10

Estonian national football team lineups announced for Azerbaijan, Sweden games

02.10

Billion-euro procurement announced for Rail Baltica construction in Estonia

02.10

Journalist: Ott Tänak needs to go all in for 2024 WRC title

02.10

Eesti 200 wants to bring more skilled labor to Estonia

02.10

Political scientist: SDE's support rose unusually high over the summer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.10

Estonia's most popular snack celebrates 75 years on sale

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.10

Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

01.10

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

02.10

Eesti 200 wants to bring more skilled labor to Estonia

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

02.10

Billion-euro procurement announced for Rail Baltica construction in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo