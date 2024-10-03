Luukas Ilves to work as advisor to Ukrainian digital minister

Former undersecretary for digital development Luukas Kristjan Ilves is to start work with Ukraine's digital transformation minister.

Writing on his social media account, Ilves announced: "I'm excited to share that I'm joining Mykhailo Fedorov and the amazing team at Ministerstvo cyfrovoji transformaciji Ukrajiny (MinDigital Ukraine) in an advisory capacity."

"I'll be helping Ukraine with their AI-driven government projects and working on digital government reforms," Ilves added.

Ilves added that "During my time as Estonia's CIO, I worked closely with Ukraine's digital team, and I've been blown away by their creativity, skill, and determination."

Additionally, Ilves said he had recently joined think tank the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) as a non-resident fellow, and will be working on cybersecurity, tech infrastructure security, AI and other areas of interest to him.

Ilves, 36, was undersecretary for digital development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications from 2022, transitioning to an advisory role at the start of this year.

He ran for the Reform Party in June's European Parliament elections, picking up over 5,000 votes. He is the son of former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

Ukraine recently announced that, with the help of the Estonian with the e-Governance Academy (eGA), it has developed its own version of Estonia's e-Residency project.

Dubbed uResidency, the scheme aims to attract foreign investments and to bring the country closer to the EU's digital market.

