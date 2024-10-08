X!

2024 temporary residence permit quota still hundreds short of being filled

News
Estonian residency permit and ID card (picture is illustrative).
Estonian residency permit and ID card (picture is illustrative). Source: Politsei.ee
News

The Estonian temporary residence permits quota for 2024 was still nearly 300 short of being fulfilled as of the start of this month, the interior ministry has said.

The permits in question are those set aside in the annual migration quota, set by the Estonian state at a little over 1,300 per year.

The peak years for filling the immigration quota were 2016-2019, when there was no shortage of demand and all available permits were often snapped up in the first couple of months of the year.

In more recent years however, the number of unclaimed permits were in the dozens: 59 last year, and around thirty in the three preceding years.

The Ministry of the Interior has proposed setting the 2025 quota at 1,298, a fall on previous years, though this is due to Estonia's overall population rather than the recent fall in interest.

According to domestic law, the annual immigration quota must not exceed 0.1 percent of Estonia's permanent population.

As of September 1 this year, Estonia's official, permanent population stood at 1,298,064.

This year, the number of available residence permits is particularly high, with 292 still unissued as of September 1, 154 of which are available for general allocation – some permits are designated to individuals working in specific fields, including culture.

The pandemic, the economic downturn and the changed security situation is likely to be behind the bulk of the downturn in recent years, the interior ministry said.

The quota has fallen from 1,322 in 2015, to 1,314 in 2029, and 1,303 last year.

The immigration limit applies to temporary residence permits for work, business, national interest, or foreign agreements.

This figure excludes those residence permits which have been granted in recent years to top specialists working in tech, academia and other key areas, and is also wholly separate from the EU's migrant quota which it distributed among member states starting with the 2015 migration crisis.

The limit also does not apply to seasonal workers.

Other exemptions include on citizens of the other 26 EU member states and several other nations including the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and Switzerland,

Residence permit applications have also been falling. In 2021 and 2022, over 10,000 applications were submitted per year, compared with 4,702 for the first eight months of this year.

While last year 6,382 temporary residence permit applications had been submitted by September 1, applications for work (1,929 applications this year compared with 2,926 in 2023) and business (2023: 100, 2024: 70) permits have dropped this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:03

Court rejects Plusplus Capital proposed restructuring plan

15:00

2024 temporary residence permit quota still hundreds short of being filled

14:32

Kylie Minogue announces Tallinn tour date

14:01

Court rejects Liiva cemetery crematorium permit annulment appeal

13:39

Sweden pledges troops for NATO from next year

13:04

Traffic safety expert: People not used to wearing reflectors in October

12:39

International study: Estonia grows as a knowledge economy

12:31

Expert: We may only be at the very beginning with Middle-East conflict

11:52

Ministry sports official: State support shouldn't be too elitist

11:17

Transport Administration to remove Otepää pinch point

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.10

Work starts on new LHV headquarters

07.10

Woman blacklisted for lending to individuals sues Estonian FSA

07.10

President Alar Karis: Tear down the wall of restrictions around Ukraine

07.10

Tallinn's Laikmaa and Hobujaama streets to open to public transport

07.10

Finnish criminals circumventing business bans in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo