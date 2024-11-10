Eesti 200 urges allowing more skilled labor into Estonia

The coalition Eesti 200 party council made a political statement on Saturday, calling for an increase in the number of skilled workers permitted to enter the country from non-EU nations.

"Yes, we have a migration quota in place today. We certainly do not support a migration policy that leads to uncontrolled mass immigration. Instead, we advocate for a migration policy that brings highly skilled workers to Estonia who can contribute to our economy. Estonian businesses have long awaited the government to boldly address skilled labor policy," Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The party council's statement reads: "Eesti 200's ambition is to double our economy by 2035. To achieve this, we need more resources than our current population allows. Eesti 200 does not support uncontrolled mass immigration. We want to open the labor market to smart skilled labor. This discussion must not be feared, as stagnation of the Estonian economy would only prolong unnecessarily. We need a flexible system where the skilled labor quota aligns with the needs of the Estonian economy."

Currently, there are no significant barriers to bringing specialists to work in Estonia. Although the government sets an annual immigration cap, amounting to up to 0.1 percent of Estonia's population, this cap does not apply to specialists earning at least 1.5 times the average Estonian salary, nor to foreigners granted temporary residence permits for short-term work or work in growth companies. The quota also excludes EU citizens and their family members, as well as citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, as well as international protection applicants.

Kristina Kallas explained to ERR that Eesti 200 wants to allow skilled workers such as machine operators and vocationally trained electronics specialists into the country, who are in high demand by industrial enterprises and whose salaries are comparable to the Estonian average wage.

The party council also highlighted the need for vocational education reform in their statement: "We need a reform of compulsory and vocational education to make vocational secondary education an attractive and competitive alternative to general secondary education, enabling graduates to enter the labor market or continue with higher education."

Kallas reiterated: "Reforming our vocational education system is crucial to equip our youth with good skills. Equally important is attracting people from abroad, particularly Europe, to come here and work in our industries. This is especially critical for the manufacturing sector, which needs technicians, engineers and individuals with IT, engineering and technical education."

Eesti 200 convened its council for the first time after six years of activity, during which party-wide decisions were made by the general assembly.

The council elected Anneli Kannus, head of the Eesti 200 group in the Tartu City Council and president of the Estonian Nurses Union, as its chair.

--

