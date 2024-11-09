Chairman: Eesti 200 must focus on improving economy's competitiveness

Eesti 200 Chairman Kristina Kallas said the party must make bold decisions to increase the competitiveness of the economy at its board meeting on Saturday in Viljandi.

The party's board elected Anneli Kannus as its chairman. Marko Šandri, head of the Ida-Viru County region, and Atso Matsalu, head of the Harju County region, were confirmed as vice chairs.

In her speech, Kallas said voters had put the party in government, entrusting it with significant responsibility. While mistakes have been made, it has also achieved some of its goals.

These include the initiative to remove voting rights from citizens of aggressor states, reforms in education, and the adoption of marriage equality.

"From the outset, we have stood for setting the country in order. We initiated a state budget review and have worked for nearly two years to ensure that the financial position of the Estonian state is sustainable in the long term. We put a stop to the parade of free giveaways and the cost-spiraling populist election promises. This has been a difficult task, involving making cuts and being compelled to raise taxes. But we will not shy away from our responsibility. We will leave the next governments and future generations a stable state with the capacity to protect its people, its territory, to ensure long healthy lives for its citizens, and world-class education. For this, Estonia must have money; Estonia cannot go bankrupt," Kallas said.

She said that Estonia is no longer a country of cheap, skilled labor but one with high-quality public services, a high standard of living, and security. However, the economy is not yet sufficiently strong enough to sustain this.

"The sense of security for Estonian entrepreneurs about the future and their willingness to invest has been severely impacted both by the rapidly growing state expenditures that fall on their shoulders and by the consequent sharply changing tax policy," the minister of education said.

Kallas emphasized that to ensure economic success, high-quality education must be provided, and to enhance the competitiveness of the Estonian economy, the party must offer people hope that Estonia will emerge from crises stronger.

--

