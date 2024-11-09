X!

Chairman: Eesti 200 must focus on improving economy's competitiveness

News
Eesti 200's board meeting in Viljandi on November 9, 2024.
Open gallery
17 photos
News

Eesti 200 Chairman Kristina Kallas said the party must make bold decisions to increase the competitiveness of the economy at its board meeting on Saturday in Viljandi.

The party's board elected Anneli Kannus as its chairman. Marko Šandri, head of the Ida-Viru County region, and Atso Matsalu, head of the Harju County region, were confirmed as vice chairs.

In her speech, Kallas said voters had put the party in government, entrusting it with significant responsibility. While mistakes have been made, it has also achieved some of its goals.

These include the initiative to remove voting rights from citizens of aggressor states, reforms in education, and the adoption of marriage equality.

"From the outset, we have stood for setting the country in order. We initiated a state budget review and have worked for nearly two years to ensure that the financial position of the Estonian state is sustainable in the long term. We put a stop to the parade of free giveaways and the cost-spiraling populist election promises. This has been a difficult task, involving making cuts and being compelled to raise taxes. But we will not shy away from our responsibility. We will leave the next governments and future generations a stable state with the capacity to protect its people, its territory, to ensure long healthy lives for its citizens, and world-class education. For this, Estonia must have money; Estonia cannot go bankrupt," Kallas said.

She said that Estonia is no longer a country of cheap, skilled labor but one with high-quality public services, a high standard of living, and security. However, the economy is not yet sufficiently strong enough to sustain this.

"The sense of security for Estonian entrepreneurs about the future and their willingness to invest has been severely impacted both by the rapidly growing state expenditures that fall on their shoulders and by the consequent sharply changing tax policy," the minister of education said.

Kallas emphasized that to ensure economic success, high-quality education must be provided, and to enhance the competitiveness of the Estonian economy, the party must offer people hope that Estonia will emerge from crises stronger.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08:54

Archeological study suggests existence of cultural layers in Tartu Central Park

08:45

Exotic creatures increasingly among abandoned pets

08:34

Rail Baltica may not be moving passengers by 2031

08:23

Eesti 200 urges allowing more skilled labor into Estonia

08:14

Whether stateless persons will lose right to vote still undecided

09.11

Chairman: Eesti 200 must focus on improving economy's competitiveness

09.11

Estonia triumphs at World Team Disc Golf Championship

09.11

Estonia opens 2 honorary consul offices in Ireland

09.11

Estonia's nicotine policy stuck behind Nordic decision makers

09.11

People increasingly prefer to order cheap Christmas gifts from China

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv

09.11

Economists: High inflation to continue in coming years

09.11

Estonia's nicotine policy stuck behind Nordic decision makers

10.11

Estonia celebrates mardipäev or St. Martin's Day

08.11

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

09.11

People increasingly prefer to order cheap Christmas gifts from China

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo