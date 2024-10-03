X!

Government mulls tripling immigration quota

Minister of the Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform).
Minister of the Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's immigration could triple in the future to almost 4,000 people a year to encourage migration and boost the economy, politicians said on Thursday.

Minister of Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said at the government's weekly press conference that the immigration quota limit could be raised depending on the state of the economy.

He suggested the current limit could be raised from 1,303 people per year – 0.1 percent of Estonia's permanent residents – to 2,600 people under normal circumstances. But when economic growth is over 2 percent per year it could increase to 3,900 per year.

The minister said different-sized quotas could be applied to each sector of the economy. Salary requirements should also be set by the government.

Lauri Läänemets, minister of the interior and chairman of the Social Democrats, said the quota should not be changed but more exceptions could be made. But this is only if the state, business representatives and trade unions jointly decide to raise the limit, he said.

Kristina Kallas, chairman of Eesti 200 and minister of education, said her party thinks the quota should be expanded. But if the figure must be agreed on by trade unions, then the system will not start working.

While in recent years, Estonia's immigration quota has been quickly filled, often even at the beginning of the year, the desire to come to Estonia for work from third countries has decreased due to the economic downturn. Keldo said there are still 300 spaces left in this year's quota.

Not all people moving to Estonia are subject to the immigration quota.

Among those exempt from the quota are citizens of the European Union, the USA, Japan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland, as well as IT specialists, startup employees, lecturers, students, individuals moving to join family members, and those granted international protection.

Editor: Helen Wright

