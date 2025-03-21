Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

Prince William, heir to the British throne, met British and Estonian soldiers at Tapa Military Based on Friday, the second and final day of his official visit.

There are 900 UK soldiers in Estonia serving as part of the NATO battlegroup, which is the British Army's largest military deployment abroad.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales met with President Alar Karis, Ukrainian students, and members of the public in Tallinn.

--

