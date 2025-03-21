X!

French unit joins Defense League in Tapa trench-clearing exercise

News
French Army patch.
French Army patch. Source: Ardi Hallismaa
News

Members of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) together with French Army personnel took part in a trench-clearing exercise at Tapa base Thursday.

The French unit, a French light infantry company, does not form part of France's NATO contingent in Estonia but came to Tapa specifically for the exercise, which drew on lessons learned from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lt Col. Le Pelletier De Woillemont, commander of the French forces in Estonia, said: "There are many forests, many swamps; few elevations. And, the conditions in winter are very cold, with temperatures that can reach as low as -20 degrees. We are not accustomed to this in France. And therefore, in all these conditions, we practice cooperation with our allies and operating in a particular terrain, while we are here in Estonia to better reinforce Europe."

The Defense League members took on the role of observers. Lt Col. Jaanus Ainsalu, head of the Defense League's northeastern territorial defense district, said: "They are demonstrating their professional drill skills and how to handle various situations. Plus, obviously, this is beneficial for us, as through their actions, our volunteer squad leaders, platoon leaders, and company commanders can improve and get better."

At a time of shifting priorities in US-EU relations and the latter bloc taking on an even greater regional defensive role, France's ambassador to Estonia, Emmanuel Mignot, noted his country takes its allied commitments to Estonia seriously.

He said: "Because we can see what exists in Ukraine, we need to rethink training, taking into consideration the evolution of the type of war, and therefore we must not prepare for a past war; we have to watch, learn, and that is why the drones are here, this is new."

The French unit has drone experience. Its commander, Capt. Ulrich, said: "We are using drones today for various exercises. Mostly, they are used for reconnaissance to gather information about the enemy. They also help coordinate activities with allied units. They provide real-time visual awareness. And we also utilize kamikaze drones for attacks."

There were no kamikaze or loitering drones in the skies over Tapa at Thursday's exercise though; clearing an enemy trench would have resulted in more losses than just one wounded if there had been.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Viljandi residents push back against planned city center paid parking

12:55

Kalev Yacht Club marina building wins Concrete Building of the Year award

12:44

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

12:30

Feature | 'An essential part of Europe': Art, culture and why Belarus is not Russia

11:55

Unions call on coalition to ensure equal treatment for migrant workers

11:18

MP dismisses committee questions on recycling companies' €39 million EU subsidy

10:55

Gallery: Turi celebrates start of spring

10:25

Demographic changes may mean more women needed in Estonia's military

09:53

Defense ministry secretary general's salary reforms come at sensitive time

09:30

Reform sees support boost after government change

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

20.03

Ministers: Allied presence in Ukraine will not change NATO's eastern flank deployment Updated

20.03

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

20.03

Kaja Kallas: EU countries with high debt burdens do not support joint loans for defense

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo