8 EU countries submit joint UN complaint over Russian satellite sabotage

Satelliit-TV in Germany.
Satelliit-TV in Germany. Source: SCANPIX / DPA / Wolfram Steinberg
Estonia and seven other European Union countries have filed a complaint with the U.N. over Russia's interference with European satellite communications, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Finland, France, and the Netherlands signed the complaint, urging Russia to stop its alleged sabotage.

Seventeen other EU countries and the United Kingdom have expressed support for the initiative, the Kyiv Independent wrote.

The complaint was submitted to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the top global body overseeing satellite communications.

The disruptions have targeted Eutelsat and SES, Europe's main satellite providers, which support television, radio, and aviation navigation systems.

The interference has been traced back to Russian-controlled areas, occupied Crimea and Kaliningrad.

Since September 2023, more than 30,000 flights over the Baltic region have suffered GPS interference, endangering safety and economic activity.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

