Foreign affairs committee chair: Russia is leading Ukraine negotiations

The agreement following Tuesday's phone call between United States President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is based solely on the latter's interests, Marko Mihkelson, head of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, has said.

Putin agreed to a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure during a call with Trump on Tuesday but rejected a fuller ceasefire.

Mihkelson told Wednesday's "Terevisioon" morning show the call suggests that the conversation was dominated by Russia's demands and topics.

"What we saw yesterday was a very well-composed game by KGB officers. This has actually been going on for some time, with the opposing side being forced to do everything Moscow wants, unfortunately," he said.

The MP pointed out that while the 30-day hiatus in refinery and other energy infrastructure strikes was agreed upon, just 30 minutes later an attack on the electricity infrastructure in Slovyansk, Donetsk oblast, took place, revealing an apparent contempt for the deal from the outset.

"In reality, let us say that Russia is completely in control of this game right now," Mihkelson noted.

He stressed that Russia also has an interest in the truce on energy infrastructure attacks, as Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have been effective too.

According to Mihkelson, Ukraine, on the other hand, is prepared for a ceasefire but is well aware that Russia does not actually want one.

"What are we seeing on the battlefield: Russia has intensified operations on three fronts – Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and the Sumy region, where Ukraine has withdrawn from Kursk, perhaps in the hope that this would provide an opportunity to regain the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he added.

Russia has held the Zaporizhzhia plant since the start of the full-scale invasion, while the Kursk oblast also is home to a Russian nuclear power station, meaning a potential swap.

"We don't know for sure, but presumably, there has been some pressure from the U.S. in the background," Mihkelson went on.

The Reform MP said Putin's current behavior exudes immense confidence: "He is convinced that this war is practically already won. Perhaps it will take a few more years to reach Kyiv or achieve favorable negotiating positions for Russia. But the demand that military aid to Ukraine must stop, that intelligence sharing with Ukraine must cease, and a whole list of other issues… this shows that Russia fully wants Ukraine to capitulate."

When asked whether Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, could be part of a deal that Ukraine would have to accept without formally recognizing it as Russian territory, Mihkelson said that de facto, Ukraine is being forced to give up all occupied territories.

"The question now is whether, through these negotiations, the U.S. would push Ukraine to also de jure relinquish them. I sincerely hope it doesn't come to that," he said.

In fact, despite a ceasefire and even talks of peace, the situation is highly critical, including for Estonia, not least since Russia has parlayed it into a zero-sum game.

The Reform MP said: "It is impossible to appease an aggressor without defeating them in the war they started. We have reached a situation that, in my opinion, is extremely dangerous for our security as well – we are talking about something intangible. We don't see that this peace is not attainable, as both sides have completely opposing goals. The fact that the U.S. is almost trying to force this peace through, for reasons beyond Ukraine's vital interests, could lead us to an extremely dangerous point where we realize that peace will not be forthcoming, the war then escalates, and then the question is what kind of support Ukraine can rely on just to survive."

He added that the Ukrainians understand what is realistically viable and are working with partners, but also want to convince Trump and the U.S. that Russia cannot be trusted.

When asked whether the peace negotiations could turn into a years-long process, Mihkelson answered that since Putin is not a young man, he wants to see the destruction of the Ukrainian state as well as the dismantling of Western unity as his lifetime achievement.

"These are strategic goals that have not changed for Russia," he continued.

Raag: Ukraine and the West cannot accept Putin's conditions for a complete ceasefire

Communications expert Ilmar Raag (Parempoolsed), meanwhile, noted in an interview with "Vikerhommik" that he has noticed two versions of events on the outcome of the Trump-Putin conversation.

"There are those who say that as a result of this conversation, Russia announced that it will not agree to an unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine had accepted, and that this means Russia wants to continue the war. Others point out that the Russians made one concession – they agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. In this case, it is stated that a step has been taken, plus in negotiations, it is logical not to take big steps immediately. Since this is all very public, one small step is taken, but then more steps will surely follow," he said.

Raag also pointed out that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure were most devastating during the winter, when they spelled cold and darkness for Ukrainians. However, spring has now arrived, so these attacks no longer affect Ukraine as significantly, meaning the pause in attacks is not as beneficial as it would have been a few months ago.

Ilmar Raag. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

Meanwhile, Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil and gas companies had been quite painful, and yet these have to cease too under the terms.

When Putin stated that the conditions for a full ceasefire included Ukraine ending mobilization and the West stopping military aid to Ukraine, neither Ukraine nor the West could accept such a condition, in any form, Raag noted.

"In conclusion, this means a scenario in which the Russians rhetorically pose as being ready to make some concessions but actually set up two major roadblocks to the process, making it clear that progress will not be easy," he explained.

Raag noted that from the businessman Trump's perspective, small steps are a normal part of tough negotiations.

He also pointed out that through the course of these negotiations, there has been no mention of Russia returning territory to Ukraine or that Ukraine retaining the right to conduct independent foreign policy.

According to Raag, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has chosen a strategy of demonstrating that he is always ready to continue negotiations: "Zelensky is doing everything right now to prevent Trump from renewing pressure on Ukraine."

