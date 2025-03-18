Baltics, Poland planning to leave anti-personnel landmines ban convention

Baltic and Polish defense ministers on Tuesday said they recommend withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines, as regional security threats increase.

The international agreement prohibits signatories from using, stockpiling, producing, and transferring anti-personnel landmines and requires their destruction. Estonia joined the Ottawa Convention in 2004, but Russia never signed it.

In a joint statement, the ministers said the security situation in the region has significantly deteriorated since ratification.

"Military threats to NATO Member States bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased. In light of this unstable security environment marked by Russia's aggression and its ongoing threat to the Euro-Atlantic community, it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities. We believe that in the current security environment, it is paramount to provide our defense forces flexibility and freedom of choice to potentially use new weapons systems and solutions to bolster the defense of the Alliance's vulnerable Eastern Flank," it reads.

The statement was signed by Estonia's Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Latvia's Andris Sprūds, Lithuania's Dovile Šakalienė and Poland's Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. Source: Kermo Pastarus

Pevkur said Estonia will still follow the military advice of the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo on the issue. The commander has previously said there is no need to adopt previously banned anti-personnel landmines for Estonia's national defense.

"We currently have no plans to develop, stockpile, or use previously banned anti-personnel landmines. In acquiring military capabilities, we will continue to be guided by the needs and requests of the Estonian Defence Forces," Pevkur said.

"Of course, Estonia and our regional allies remain committed to upholding international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, even after withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention," he added.

The minister said discussions around the convention have always taken place with neighboring countries and plans are carried out in "solidarity and coordination within the region."

As the convention is an international treaty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate the next steps of the withdrawal process in Estonia. The Riigikogu will make the final decision about leaving the convention, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Russia 'violating its international obligations'

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) highlighted that Russia breaks international agreements and has never joined the convention.

"It is not right that we are prohibiting ourselves from using weapons that Russia is prepared to use against us," he said in a statement. "Our neighbor Russia is an aggressor who is and remains the most serious security threat to not just Estonia but to all of Europe."

He also pointed out the changing security situation.

"Russia is seriously violating its international obligations, using military aggression to achieve its goals, and has withdrawn from international agreements or is blatantly violating them," he said.

The foreign minister said that in light of the current security environment, it was essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities and provide our defense forces with the necessary flexibility and freedom of choice.

The Ottawa Convention was drafted in 1997 following the end of the Cold War and has been ratified by 164 countries. This includes all NATO members except the U.S.

This article was updated to add comments from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!