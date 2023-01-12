Riigikogu rejects bill allowing rearmament of anti-personnel mines

News
Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Thursday, the Riigikogu rejected a bill proposed by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Reform Party member Ants Laaneots that would have led to Estonia's withdrawal from the convention prohibiting anti-personnel mines (Ottawa Convention or the Mine Ban Treaty).

The bill to denounce The Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production, Transfer, and Destruction of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction failed to pass its first reading. It was aimed at Estonia's withdrawal from the so-called Ottawa Convention, which is a comprehensive ban on antipersonnel mines. It prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, development, acquisition and transfer of anti-personnel mines and requires their destruction, whether they are in stockpiles or in the ground.

The explanatory memorandum to the draft bill states that it is no longer in Estonia's national interest to comply with the Ottawa Convention's obligations, which weakens our defense capabilities. In light of the changing circumstances, Estonia is bound to make every effort to improve its military defense. Estonia cannot let the countries that have not ratified the Ottawa Convention use anti-personnel mines on Estonian soil in the event of a war, while we ourselves ourselves cannot.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense has stated in its assessment that the use of anti-personnel mines would not give Estonia a military advantage in deterring the enemy, but would make it more difficult to involve allies in our defense. The analysis, prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added that the use of anti-personnel landmines is not militarily necessary, even in the light of the first lessons of the Ukrainian war, would not be understood by the allies and would lead to negative international attention and pressure. In addition, the use of anti-personnel landmines would make it difficult to comply with the principle of distinction, which stipulates that all involved in the armed conflict must distinguish between the combatants and civilians.

The draft's explanatory memorandum, however, also states that following the renunciation of the Ottawa Convention, Estonia would unilaterally pledge to refrain from selling or otherwise transferring anti-personnel landmines to other states and to declare that it will not use anti-personnel landmines outside of its territory.

The Riigikogu adopted the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production, and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction in March 2004, a few weeks before Estonia became a full member of NATO.

On November 1, 2004, the Ottawa Convention come into force for Estonia.

The Reform Party proposed that the draft be rejected, with 30 Riigikogu members voting in favor of rejecting it and 21 voting against.

Members of the EKRE faction and four Isamaa legislators, Priit Sibul, Raivo Tamm, Tarmo Kruusimäe ja Heiki Hepner, voted against excluding the motion from the Riigikogu procedure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

Watch live semi-finals

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:23

Estonian FM: Russian oil products price cap could be introduced in February

19:51

Consumers in Estonia paid over €850 million more for electricity in 2022

19:27

Estonian visa applications fell by 40 percent in 2022

18:27

Kallas, Reinsalu at odds over Elektrilevi-Eesti Energia separation decision

18:09

Riigikogu rejects bill allowing rearmament of anti-personnel mines

17:40

Estonians' support for accepting Ukrainian refugees remains high

17:08

Tarmu Tammerk: ERR's coverage of the 2023 Riigikogu elections

16:43

Installation of new speed cameras in Tallinn delayed

16:14

Top 40 donors to Estonia's political parties in 2022

15:37

Health Board: Winter break slows spread, but COVID, flu cases still rising

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.01

Estonia tells Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

12:31

Maria Zakharova: 'Russophobia' official Estonian doctrine

10.01

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

11.01

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is now regarded as an equal at the EU table

11.01

Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange chief: Estonia has wasted years

11.01

Telliskivi Creative Hub: Shop closures natural part of development Updated

11.01

Latvia's LDZ Cargo takes over transportation of Russian goods in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: