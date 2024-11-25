National Defense Committee to discuss re-introduction of anti-personnel landmines

The members of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee see the need to restart discussions on whether Estonia should reintroduce anti-personnel landmines. In connection with that it would also be necessary to discuss Estonia's potential withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which currently restricts anti-personnel landmine use.

"In light of the U.S.' decision to provide Ukraine with anti-personnel mines, Finland is also reconsidering their use. This would mean withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, which bans them. I think it is time for Estonia to initiate the same discussion," said Raimond Kaljulaid on social media.

"I have proposed to my good colleagues in the National Defense Committee to add a discussion on anti-personnel mines to the committee's agenda in the near future," Kaljulaid said.

Kaljulaid noted that the issue had also been discussed by the committee in its previous composition. One of the arguments at that time was that Estonia could do it if Finland also went down that road. "Considering the discussions that have begun in Finland, it is time to raise this issue again here."

Committee chair Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) told ERR that he had already been thinking about the issue for some time and has consulted his Estonian and Finnish counterparts.

"Personally, given the security situation and the threat from Russia, I am in favor of the reintroduction of anti-personnel mines in Estonia, despite the uncomfortable foreign policy considerations. Of course, the issue needs to be discussed further with the Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF)," Stoicescu said.

According to Stoicescu, while it is impossible to predict whether Estonia will decide to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, this discussion is necessary in the current circumstances.

EKRE's representative on the National Defense Committee Anti Poolamets also expressed his support for the use of anti-personnel mines. "We definitely need to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention. EKRE has previously proposed a draft to this effect. Hopefully the Finnish debate will encourage our politicians. In addition, the U.S. is providing Ukraine with anti-personnel mines, which should make the seriousness of the situation clear to Estonia," Poolamets said.

The Reform Party's representative on the National Defense Committee, Brig. Gen. (Reserve) Alar Laneman, said that it was time for Estonia withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and use anti-personnel mines.

"It is time. It is time for both. The world has changed compared to when the treaty was signed. These mines are an effective weapon, especially to repel an opponent who is numerically superior and using masses of infantry. By using mines with limited operating times, the risks can be minimized," said Laneman.

According to Raimond Kaljulaid, the following questions need to be clarified: "First, what are modern anti-personnel mines like today compared to when the Convention was initiated and when it was joined, especially in terms of safety for the civilian population? Second, what do the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the Defense League (Kaitseliit) say? What are their arguments for and against? And third, reference has been made previously to the possible negative reaction from our allies. In light of the U.S.' decision, can we talk seriously about that anymore?'

Last January, the Riigikogu voted against a draft bill proposed by EKRE MPs and Reform Party member Ants Laaneots, which would have seen Estonia withdraw from the international convention banning the use of anti-personnel mines.

So far, the Estonian Ministry of Defense has expressed doubt about the necessity of using anti-personnel mines.

The recent decision by the U.S. to provide Ukraine with anti-personnel mines has reignited the debate in Finland on whether to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!