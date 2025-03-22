X!

Ukraine to get €100 million worth of military procurement aid from Estonia

News
Prime Minister Kristen Michal inspecting a THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle made by Estonian company Milrem.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal inspecting a THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle made by Estonian company Milrem. Source: Government Office.
News

The Estonian state now has a priority list for procuring defense aid to Ukraine, from Estonia's own domestic defense industries, the Ministry of Defense said.

This follows Ukraine on Friday having officially submitted to Estonia its list of required military aid, which will total €100 million in value.

The selection includes drones, unmanned ground vehicles, watercraft, medical equipment, and other supplies provided by Estonian defense companies.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said via a press release: "We agreed last year that both this year and the next, we will provide military aid to Ukraine worth 0.25 percent of our annual GDP, using products from Estonia's defense industry. It was gratifying to see that many Estonian manufacturers participated and offered their products. Today, we received feedback from Ukraine, which allows us to deliver the aid to them as quickly as possible."

Katri Raudsepp, Chair of the Ukraine Support Measure Expert Committee and Deputy Director General of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), responsible for defense procurements in Estonia, said: "I am delighted with the high standard and broad range of Estonia's defense industry. The next step is for the Estonian Center for Defense Investments to swiftly conclude procurement contracts for the products selected by Ukraine, ensuring the necessary materials reach them without delay."

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Ministry of Defense

For reasons of national security, specific details, quantities, and delivery times of the procurements cannot be disclosed, the defense ministry said.

Estonia is to continue supporting Ukraine with military aid amounting to at least 0.25 percent of GDP annually, increasing this amount by an additional quarter of a percent for this year, while also providing direct military material aid and supporting the training of Ukrainian armed forces.

Estonia co-chairs the IT Coalition for Ukraine together with Luxembourg and is working with the Baltic and Nordic countries to equip and train a brigade-sized Ukrainian unit by the end of this year, while also investing in measures that enable Estonian companies to contribute to a Ukrainian victory.

In late 2024, the RKIK launched a Ukraine support measure, offering nearly 500 products and services from 100 Estonian companies for Ukraine's defense forces.

With changing priorities in the US, Europe is taking an even more prominent role in supporting Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Coach Erki Nool's Finnish star crowned world indoor pentathlon champion

13:53

Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly misses out on world indoor champs 60m semi-finals

12:23

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas 'botched' military aid to Ukraine process

11:22

Ukraine to get €100 million worth of military procurement aid from Estonia

10:56

Estonia wants to reach agreement with Russia on seized Narva River buoys

21.03

Estonian Football Association's presidential elections set for June 19

21.03

Riigikogu Finance Committee at center of political dispute

21.03

Estonia's Ott Tänak ends Friday in third at WRC Rally Kenya

21.03

EDF chief: Military advice cannot be constrained by economic pressure

21.03

Kaljulaid: Kirsty Coventry not surprise pick but will rejuvenate IOC

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

21.03

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

21.03

Defence Forces looking to recruit and retain more active-duty soldiers

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo