Yoko Alender: Climate minister post likely remote and abstract to most people

Yoko Alender (Reform), up until Saturday climate minister, told ERR that the replacement of her role with an environment and energy minister is sensible, adding the role of the climate minister may have seemed inaccessible to the public.

Alender was one of two Reform ministers who will not be returning to the new bipartite coalition government with Eesti 200.

She was only the second climate minister after the post and its ministry were created in 2023, around the nucleus of the old environmental ministry and with current Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) initially heading it up.

Alender conceded that the portfolio might have seemed distant to many people.

She said: "It is quite clear that there was a certain wave where perhaps 'climate,' which is actually a very abstract concept – if you use such an abstract term that may feel quite distant to people, so it becomes difficult to understand what kind of policies are actually being effected."

"I think that for this reason, the new structure is very reasonable. The priority is clearly on security and the economy," she added.

"I think, actually, this solution is very good right now," she continued. "I believe it works towards fostering a greater sense of unity in Estonia. I also think it's quite fair that having an environment and energy minister actually consolidates this sector and its major priorities."

When asked whether Estonia's climate policy commitments would be sidelined in the current situation, Alender responded: "No, climate goals and how quickly we transition to a clean economy are a matter of competitiveness. For example, in Europe right now, the clean industry agreement clearly shows that competitiveness is crucial."

The Reform Party's board on Saturday confirmed Andres Sutt as the new candidate for the position of energy and environment minister. The position replaces Alender's.

Sutt is very well suited for the role of environment and energy minister, to Alender's mind.

She said the focus would be: "Clean nature, clean energy, just as he expressed in his first speech. I hope to support him as chairman of the parliamentary environment committee. I believe the direction is very correct."

The outgoing minister stressed that Estonia needs to assess where regulations have gone too far and cut unnecessary bureaucracy.

"However, climate goals — the sooner we can make crucial decisions in this development and bring more affordable renewable energy to the market, the better for the economy. These goals are definitely in place, but the focus is now clearly on competitiveness, as well as Europe's self-sufficiency capability, which is also strongly linked to security," she concluded.

Alender was a first-time minister when entering office in summer 2024.

Signe Riisalo was the other Reform party minister who is now out of office, as her portfolio, social protection, was axed, leaving the social affairs ministry with just one minister.

That post, Social Affairs Minister, will be taken by Karmen Joller, a doctor who rose to prominence during the Covid pandemic. Joller was a sitting Reform MP up to now.

Reform and Eesti 200 on Saturday both announced there ministerial portfolios for their bipartite coalition. Eesti 200 has gained two more posts, and ministers will be split evenly, six each, between the two parties, plus the prime minister role, staying with Reform's Kristen Michal.

These are candidate positions which will need to pass a Riigikogu vote, before taking the oath of office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!