X!

Around 100 Estonian defense firms show interest in Ukraine procurement list

News
A Milrem Modular Unmanned Ground System (MUGS) being tested by Estonian troops in Mali.
A Milrem Modular Unmanned Ground System (MUGS) being tested by Estonian troops in Mali. Source: mil.ee
News

The state has placed €100 million-worth of orders with Estonia's defense firms for production to be sent to Ukraine, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported, and around 100 companies meet the right criteria.

The product selection was devised by Ukraine's defense ministry, and the €100-million order was sent to the Estonian state to pass on to Estonia's defense industry companies.

Ahead of the procurement, around 100 firms meeting the criteria pooled about 500 products and services, the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said, with drones, robot ground vehicles, and medical supplies being the most sought-after items.

RKIK Deputy Director Katri Raudsepp said: "Ukraine selected companies and products which operate in the fields of unmanned aerial vehicles, land vehicles, watercraft, and medical equipment."

The process is not always straightforward, however.

Arno Vaik, head of Threod Systems, one of Estonia's foremost defense companies, said the choices of users and funders of his company's surveillance drones in Ukraine don't always align.

He said: "These are sometimes two different worlds. One involves the user who selects the product they need. And the other is the one who pays for it. These are ministries, budget departments, which are responsible for this aspect. But sometimes, when you find a buyer who wants your product, you still have to separately find someone to finance it."

This is especially true for drones, he noted; Ukraine, with its experience in drone warfare, tends to prefer domestic production, Vaik speculated, adding that Threod has sent hundreds of drones to Ukraine.

More detailed information on items sent to Ukraine and which Estonian firm makes them cannot be revealed until after they arrive.

Procurement conditions require a company to be registered in Estonia, the item must already be developed, and at least a third of production must be based in Estonia.

Estonian defense industry output sent to Ukraine is not new – Ukraine has been buying defense items from Estonia since the annexation of Crimea over a decade ago.

While the companies themselves don't provide much information, it is known that Milrem Robotics and DefSecIntel are among the companies selling to Ukraine, in addition to Threod.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Estonia's new government: Who's who

11:53

Survey: Fewer Estonian consumers value environmental friendliness

11:25

Lithuanian PM: There are no cracks in transatlantic relations

11:14

Question over goalkeeper Hein's match fitness for Moldova clash

10:55

Expert: US cautious not to anger Russia but adding pressure behind the scenes

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

10:36

PPA says public should not photograph or film police buildings

10:19

Estonia's general government deficit halved to 1.7 percent in 2024

09:54

Interior ministry studying possible transfer of customs operations to PPA

09:23

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition disagree over climate law details

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo