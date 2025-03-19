X!

Estonia acquires first tracked maneuver live fire battle runs

Opening of the tracked maneuver live fire battle runs in Estonia.
Source: Kermo Pastaru / RKIK
On Wednesday, the new tracked maneuver live fire battle runs were inaugurated at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) central training area with live-fire exercises from the Scouts Battalion.

The new range will enable infantry to conduct training in all directions, including live-fire exercises with tanks and other weapons. The construction of the tracked maneuver live fire battle runs was funded through NATO's Security Investment Program training infrastructure package.

Previously, units conducted training at the Ādaži tracked maneuver live fire battle runs in Latvia. "Since allied forces also trained there, it was difficult to find an available time due to constant bookings," said Elari Kalmaru, training areas portfolio manager at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

"Therefore, we decided to build our own tracked maneuver live fire battle runs in Estonia. Thanks to recommendations from allies and the former head of the Armor School, we have a modern facility that also meets allied training requirements," Kalmaru added.

"The Scouts Battalion has to be far better than its opponents to ensure success on the battlefield. Good training and excellent training opportunities create the necessary conditions for this," Lt. Col. Ranno Raudsik, commander of the Scouts Battalion, said.

"The tracked maneuver live fire battle runs provide better opportunities to maintain and improve our training level since we can conduct live-fire exercises of varying complexity at the new facility," he pointed out.

The new range will facilitate training for infantry units, tanks, self-propelled artillery, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers. The area includes four northeast-southwest-oriented tank roads, and the first 1.5 kilometers of the battle runs have concrete firing positions.

According to Siim Pikkur, training areas portfolio administration manager at ECDI, the firing positions and target placement areas have been built according to allied standards, allowing for flexible training.

Source: Kermo Pastaru / RKIK

The remaining area features concrete and soil-covered target positions with rising targets. Pikkur explained that targets can be placed according to how the exercise leader wants to portray the enemy. Additionally, the facility includes moving targets (at 300m and 350m), enabling training for engaging moving objects, such as tanks.

In the northern part of the Opening of the tracked maneuver live fire battle runs, an observation tower made of shipping containers has been constructed for monitoring exercises and fire control. The containers are easily relocatable, highly visible from aircraft, and meet thermal insulation and energy efficiency requirements.

The construction of the tracked maneuver live fire battle runs was funded through NATO's Security Investment Program training infrastructure package.

Through the NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP), the infrastructure necessary to meet the alliance's military objectives is being developed. Previously, the NSIP program has funded renovations at Ämari Air Base, infrastructure for NATO's headquarters element, and the construction of the RSOM area in Tapa, including an internal heavy equipment road.

Other ongoing projects include the development of the NATO Cyber Range Project and the design and construction of piers and a breakwater at Miinisadam naval base.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

