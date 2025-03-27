Estonian defense industry firm mulling Latvian production unit

Estonian defense industry company Frankenburg Technologies, which plans to produce air defense missiles, has announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Latvia, LSM reports.

The company has already signed a development agreement with the Latvian Ministry of Defense, opening up opportunities for cooperation with the national armed forces, according to the Latvian Investment and Development Agency.

In addition to a factory, Frankenburg Technologies also plans to establish a research and development center in Latvia.

"Latvia is no coincidence — it has strong rocket development traditions and talented engineers. Our cooperation with Riga Technical University has already proven successful. Everything necessary for further product development and manufacturing is available in Latvia," said Veiko-Vello Palm, a retired EDF general and member of Frankenburg's management board.

The company is currently evaluating several potential locations in Latvia. A final decision on the site of the production facility is expected "in the near future."

Frankenburg Technologies was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tallinn. In addition to Estonia, the company also operates in Latvia and Ukraine. In 2025, it plans to expand into the United Kingdom and Poland.

The company focuses on the development and production of innovative, mass-producible air defense missiles.

According to its website, the company aims to revolutionize missile targeting systems by employing an artificial intelligence-based situational awareness program.

Frankenburg's air defense missile, the Mark 1, is expected to be more effective in countering Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

Industrial-scale production has not yet begun, as the company is still in the testing phase.

This year, the company plans to test its in-house developed air defense missiles in Ukraine.

Several former high-ranking Estonian defense officials sit on the company's management board.

Frankenburg's CEO is former Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm. Former Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Martin Herem serves as the company's strategic adviser. The board also includes former division commander Veiko-Vello Palm.

According to the company's website, the chief technology officer is Andrejs Pukitis, a Latvian robotics engineer, missile science enthusiast and entrepreneur.

The company's majority shareholder is Taavi Madiberk, who holds a 70.32 percent stake. Other owners include MM Grupp, owned by Margus Linnamäe, with a 25.97 percent stake, and Marko Virkebau, who owns 3.7 percent.

