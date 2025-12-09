X!

Justice chancellor: MP Grünthal was never under real-time surveillance

News
MP Kalle Grünthal in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu. 2025.
MP Kalle Grünthal in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu. 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Despite photos, video and call data used in the fuel-card case, MP Kalle Grünthal was never under real-time surveillance, justice chancellor Ülle Madise says.

Madise said no covert surveillance was carried out on independent MP Kalle Grünthal, despite evidence in his criminal case file showing he wasn't physically present at gas stations when his Riigikogu-issued fuel cards were used.

Last week, Estonian MPs voted 58 in favor to lift Grünthal's parliamentary immunity so he can face trial on suspicion of misusing Riigikogu fuel cards. Madise recommended the step at the request of the Prosecutor's Office.

Speaking in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu, she told lawmakers that Grünthal was suspected of allowing his son and his son's ex-spouse to use the fuel cards issued to him by the Riigikogu. Grünthal has said they filled up the tank with about €3,042 worth of fuel over seven months.

In the Riigikogu, officials said prosecutors relied on photos, videos and phone call metadata indicating Grünthal wasn't present at the gas stations where the fuel cards were being used.

Grünthal then questioned whether banned surveillance methods had been used against him, pointing to the roughly 800-page case file as evidence that investigators had monitored his movements.

Madise pushed back. She told him — and later stated in a written reply to the Riigikogu — that nothing in the file was collected through real-time monitoring.

"Covert monitoring — surveillance — would only be at issue if those photos had been taken while following Kalle Grünthal in real time," she said, adding that the case file contains no such photos or videos.

According to Madise, the images came from later reviews of recordings from security cameras in public spaces. Reviewing security footage from cameras in public spaces after the fact, she said, is a standard investigative step and "a type of evidence permitted by law."

She also noted that reviewing earlier camera footage and taking screenshots of it does not require court or prosecutor authorization. And the law, she added, does not grant Riigikogu MPs any special protection in such routine actions.

Madise also told Estonian lawmakers that obtaining telecommunications metadata from phone companies is not considered surveillance under Estonian law. It does require a court order, she said — and investigators had one.

Grünthal may face embezzlement charges

Evidence gathered during the pretrial investigation suggests MP Kalle Grünthal embezzled property belonging to someone else, the Office of the Prosecutor General said in October as they moved to have Grünthal stripped of his parliamentary immunity.

By law, Riigikogu MPs may use official fuel cards only for work-related travel. Investigators believe Grünthal used cards issued by the Chancellery of the Riigikogu for personal use at least 46 times in 2023, totaling about €3,000.

Such conduct qualifies as embezzlement under the Penal Code, said state prosecutor Eneli Laurits.

Prosecutors say they have collected sufficient evidence to proceed by drawing up charges and sending the case to court.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system taking place Wednesday

19:48

Politico names Kaja Kallas among list of Europe's most influential

19:40

Rail Baltica construction work leaves Rapla and Harju roads covered with mud

19:37

Night Tapes' Iiris Vesik: Dreams come true, but not how you expect them to

19:28

Tallinn ex-mayor Ossinovski ordered last-minute bonuses for district elders

18:59

Justice chancellor: MP Grünthal was never under real-time surveillance

18:33

Research project aims to understand local views on Ida-Viru County's future

17:56

Report: Estonia needs 1,000 megawatts worth of new power plants by 2035

17:21

Tartu researchers bring nearly €6 million in competitive grants to Estonia

16:58

PRFoods exits Estonian fish production with sale of subsidiary to Latvia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

08.12

Estonia seeks consultant to plan 600 MW nuclear power plant

08.12

Reili Rand: What kind of Estonia are children born into?

12:30

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

07:29

No average speed cameras in Estonia's new traffic safety program

16:55

Estonia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan resigns following presidential visit

09:06

Estonia to participate in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

08:39

Vandalism wave targeting public toilets in Tallinn's parks

12:59

What does the US' new security plan mean for Estonia and Europe?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo