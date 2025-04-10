X!

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

News
Fama Keskus shopping mall in Narva, 2021.
Fama Keskus shopping mall in Narva, 2021. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

In early March, a Ukrainian war veteran who was a guest at the Narva branch of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) was attacked in one of the city's shopping malls. A local man has been sentenced to a 10-month suspended prison sentence for the attack and was also ordered to pay a fine and legal costs totaling €1,177.

In early March, soldiers from Ukrainian volunteer unit "Aidar" were guests of the Narva branch of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) according to a report in Russian-language media outlet "Severnoje Poberezhje."

The attack took place near the entrance of the Fama Keskus shopping mall. A Narva resident "Dmitry" began by insulting the veteran, who was dressed in a military uniform with Ukrainian insignia and carrying a cane. He then pushed the Ukrainian and attempted to tear the emblem of the "Aidar" unit from his jacket. As a result of the attack, the Ukrainian soldier suffered the dislocation of his right knee.

During the conciliation proceedings, the Narva man was sentenced by Viru County Court to a 10-month suspended prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay a fine and court costs totaling €1,177.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Jevgenia Zõbina, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

19:00

Government: Regulations unsuitable for Estonia can be negotiated with EU

18:20

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

17:45

Institute: Cost of average family's weekly food basket rises by €7.50 on-year

17:20

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

17:09

Estonia calls Russia's war grave damage claims 'baseless allegations'

16:43

Government backs sale of Kiisa power plant in 2028

16:14

Experts' 6-month outlook for Estonian economy improves, still generally negative

15:45

Live webcam allows 24/7 cormorant surveillance

15:45

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

10:34

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

09.04

Coalition says child benefit system cannot change to needs-based in near future

08:19

Kaja Kallas: Some countries only understand the need for defense when it's too late

09.04

Local residents oppose Reidi tee amusement park development plans

10:55

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Researchers: The manor as a mirror of Estonian identity and history

08:40

Prosecutor's office: Rape a vile act, but may not cause damage to health

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo