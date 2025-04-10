Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

In early March, a Ukrainian war veteran who was a guest at the Narva branch of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) was attacked in one of the city's shopping malls. A local man has been sentenced to a 10-month suspended prison sentence for the attack and was also ordered to pay a fine and legal costs totaling €1,177.

In early March, soldiers from Ukrainian volunteer unit "Aidar" were guests of the Narva branch of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) according to a report in Russian-language media outlet "Severnoje Poberezhje."

The attack took place near the entrance of the Fama Keskus shopping mall. A Narva resident "Dmitry" began by insulting the veteran, who was dressed in a military uniform with Ukrainian insignia and carrying a cane. He then pushed the Ukrainian and attempted to tear the emblem of the "Aidar" unit from his jacket. As a result of the attack, the Ukrainian soldier suffered the dislocation of his right knee.

During the conciliation proceedings, the Narva man was sentenced by Viru County Court to a 10-month suspended prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay a fine and court costs totaling €1,177.

