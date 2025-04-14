Ragnar Jürgens: Voluntary defenders deserve a tax break in Estonia

I am not a militarist or a survivalist. I'm a father, an entrepreneur, a coworker and a neighbor — in other words, just an ordinary person who is deeply concerned about the kind of world my children will grow up in and how we, regular people, can help Estonia remain a free and secure country.

Since Estonia regained its independence, thousands of Estonians have voluntarily given their time and money to contribute to national defense as members of the Defense League. Participating actively in the Defense League has never just been a hiking trip with friends or an excuse to escape into the woods away from one's partner. A few years ago, you might have still heard jokes like that, but today, everyone understands that the threat we are preparing for is real.

Estonia has a strong, motivated and determined reserve force. Our system of conscription and refresher training provides a solid foundation for conventional national defense. But the world around us is changing by the day, even by the hour. Hybrid threats — aimed at creating chaos, confusion or paralyzing our resistance without an official declaration of war — require a different kind of readiness. These scenarios do not allow time to gather units or organize training. To be ready for them — and to prevent them — we need units that train together regularly and are ready to act immediately.

That is exactly what Defense League members do in their own free time, by their own free will. By law, an active member of the Defense League is expected to contribute at least 48 hours per year. You can be sure that those who are truly active contribute much more than that. This time inevitably comes at the expense of family, hobbies and work.

Exempting active members of the Defense League from paying the defense tax (Estonia's 2 percent VAT and income tax hikes — ed.) would be a fair, just and proportional step that recognizes a citizen's actual contribution to national defense. In 2023, there were approximately 2,023 working hours in the year, 2 percent of which amounts to just over 40 hours. If a Defense League member contributes at least 48 hours annually — often much more — it's clear that their contribution exceeds the monetary value of the average taxpayer's share. It's no secret, either, that many Defense League members also invest financially, improving their own equipment.

Exempting them from the security tax would serve as encouragement and send a clear message to society: the defense of the country is valued. For people like us — ordinary citizens who aren't looking for medals but want solidarity and the feeling of standing shoulder to shoulder — it would mean a great deal.

The growth in the number of active Defense League members can only come from ordinary people. These are people without military backgrounds but with the will and readiness to contribute to the safety of their families and homes. Ordinary people facing a simple but meaningful choice: pay the tax or truly contribute through active participation. Money doesn't fight. People defend a country.

You don't become a soldier overnight, but you can become a defender at any time. Every training, every exercise, every contribution counts. By training together, we strengthen not just our units but Estonia's entire deterrence capability. This is a real contribution — the kind that, one day, might save lives.

Exempting a Defense League member from the defense tax wouldn't just be a financial incentive; it would be a strong, visible sign that their contribution is genuinely valued. We all want our home to be protected.

I wrote this piece on behalf of myself and my unit.

