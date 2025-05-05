Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

More than 16,000 Estonian and allied troops will take part in Exercise Hedgehog (Siil) 25 throughout May across the country.

This year's exercise is focused on planning and executing military operations and enhancing interoperability between Estonian and allied units. Participants include active-duty personnel, conscripts, and reservists.

Units from more than 10 countries are involved in the exercise, including forces from the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland, and Portugal.

Observers and instructors will also be present from Japan, Israel, and Ukraine.

This year's exercise is the first time the UK's 4th Brigade, which is assigned to Estonia under NATO, will fully integrate into the Estonian division. The brigade is kept at "high readiness" in the UK to reinforce Estonia in times of crisis and conflict.

On May 14, the EDF and Rescue Board will jointly test the national emergency alert system, including public warning sirens, for the first time. Sirens will sound in over 20 settlements across Estonia, reaching approximately 65 percent of the population.

Siil 2022. Source: EDF

Troops, military vehicles, and various weapon systems will be visible across the country from May 5-23.

The primary combat training activities will take place in northeastern Estonia at the Central Training Area, and in southeastern Estonia at the Nursipalu training area, including surrounding regions.

In western, northern, and central Estonia, participating units will support divisional operations and secure rear-area zones.

During the exercise, units will employ training aids such as blank ammunition, simulation grenades, and flares. The use of heavy equipment, aircraft, and pyrotechnics may result in elevated noise levels.

The EDF residents near exercise areas to keep noise-sensitive pets indoors where possible and to explain the purpose of the activity to children.

Exercise Hedgehog 25 is conducted within the framework of NATO's Steadfast Deterrence 25, led by NATO's Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFCBS) in the Netherlands.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!