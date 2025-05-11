X!

Additional units deployed to Estonia by helicopter in Exercise Hedgehog

The military training exercise Hedgehog (Siil) 2025.
The military training exercise Hedgehog (Siil) 2025.
As part of the military training exercise Hedgehog (Siil) 25, the allies practiced the rapid deployment of additional units to Estonia.

In addition to the large-scale deployment of U.K. and French units to Estonia over the previous weeks, additional infantry units were brought to Estonia from Latvia on May 9, under the leadership of Canada, using two CH47 Chinook helicopters from the Armed Forces of United Kingdom.

"The aim of today's exercise is to practice the defense of the Baltic states. Our task is to support the activities of the multinational artillery battalion," said Maj. Jason Brown, deputy commander of the Canadian-led multinational artillery battalion.

"Exercises like these provide us with many opportunities to better understand one another and improve cooperation," Maj. Brown added.

"Each NATO member state is similar but also different. It is important to understand each other's tactics, techniques, and procedures, which is why we need to train and work together," he continued, emphasizing the importance of interoperability between nations and units.

The CH-47 Chinook helicopters can be used to transport equipment and troops, as well as carry out medical evacuations.

Exercise Hedgehog 25 is the largest exercise being undertaken by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) this year, during which the planning and execution of military operations is practiced as well as cooperation between Estonian and allied units is enhanced.

Participants in the exercise will include active duty, conscripts, reservists, members of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and soldiers from allied countries.

---

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

