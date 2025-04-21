Muuga business blocks installation of emergency siren on building

The Rescue Board has not been able to install an emergency siren on a building in Muuga due to opposition from the local business which owns the property.

Argo Kerb, who heads the department developing the siren network at the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), told ERR that a local company in Muuga has opposed the installation of a siren post, for reasons still unknown.

He said: "Right now we're in a situation where we can't place a siren on a building that is in the optimal location to cover the area. It is the only suitable building there."

Kerb said Maardu's city government has already offered alternative land for the siren, but since there is no tall building to mount it on, a mast would be needed at a cost of €50,000.

The Rescue Board has already installed about 10 siren posts in the Muuga area, and 120 sirens across 22 towns in Estonia.

Sixty-five percent of the population lives within range of these sirens, which would sound in the event of an air raid or other major disaster. The system is mainly intended to alert people outdoors who might not notice other warnings – for instance, text alerts.

Under current law, the Rescue Board cannot compel anyone to install sirens on their buildings, though an emergency law bill was submitted by former Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE).

A Ministry of the Interior representative said the new Reform–Eesti 200 government has not yet approved the bill.

Kerb said: "This bill aims to grant the Rescue Board the right to request a compulsory easement from a city or municipality. The owner would then be obligated to tolerate a technical installation on their building if it is of great importance to society," adding it would be considered only if alternatives are too costly — for instance, in the Muuga case, where a new mast would be needed.

Kerb added the board could wait until the law passes. He noted that refusals by building owners are rare, and solutions are usually found through cooperation.

Reasons for refusal include concerns about structural support and nuisance from siren tests or real threats.

Concerns the sirens might become targets in an attack are not considered realistic, Kerb added. He said he hopes the agency can reach an agreement with the Muuga company.

Sirens have already been installed in Tallinn and surrounding areas, including Maardu/Muuga, and in Tartu, Narva, Pärnu.

They are also in Haapsalu, Jõgeva, Jõhvi, Keila, Kohtla-Järve, Kärdla, Kuressaare, Paide, Paldiski, Põlva, Rakvere, Rapla, Sillamäe, Tapa, Valga, Viljandi and Võru.

All 120 sirens installed so far will be activated during the large-scale Exercise Siil on May 14, Kerb noted.

Ideally, 200 more sirens should be installed in the future, including in smaller towns and rural regions.

"But on this we will see how decisions get made on next year's state budget, and, based on that, we will know how quickly and to what extent we can move forward," he added.

He was unable to say how much 200 more sirens might cost. The 120 posts so far were funded from the 2022 supplementary budget, with €4.6 million granted to the board.

During Exercise Siil, a message in Estonian, Russian and English will be sent nationwide. Those with the "Ole valmis!" ("Be prepared!") app will get a separate notification as well, Kerb noted.

The Rescue Board rehearsed a similar emergency in 2023 with the large-scale exercise Crevex. The scenario involved a fuel train collision at the Muuga port, which caused an explosion, a large fire, and widespread air pollution.

