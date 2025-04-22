X!

Health Board probing Järvamaa Hospital chief doctor misconduct claims

News
Järvamaa Hospital entrance.
Järvamaa Hospital entrance. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has initiated state supervision proceedings against Järvamaa Hospital in Paide following serious complaints against its chief physician.

The investigation was launched after employee allegations of inappropriate conduct, illegal practices, and patient safety concerns against Külvar Mand, the hospital's head doctor.

ETV investigative show "Pealtnägija" earlier this month covered criticism from Järvamaa Hospital staff, who said the situation at the hospital had become unbearable since Mand took office.

Employees pointed to alleged inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues and claimed Mand had proposed an illegal scheme to bypass the overtime pay requirement. He also allegedly allowed student medics to treat patients under his name, the employees said.

Health Board spokesperson Imre Kaas told ERR that the agency has now launched a national supervisory procedure to investigate the accusations presented on "Pealtnägija."

"Unfortunately, the content of the proceedings cannot be further commented on at this time," Kaas added.

On April 9, dissatisfied former and current employees sent the hospital's board a document outlining their grievances. Seventeen people signed it.

Külvar Mand told "Pealtnägija" that the complaints were fabricated by disgruntled former employees.

Mand said students have been used as assistant doctors at Järvamaa Hospital, but they do not work independently. He also denied inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues.

Regarding overtime pay, Mand said all hospitals are facing a situation where paying time-and-a-half is no longer viable under current healthcare funding. The hospital is seeking a compromise to enable everyone to continue working.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

