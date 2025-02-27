X!

Tartu advising apartment association leaders on crisis preparedness

Apartment buildings in Tartu's Annelinn District.
Apartment buildings in Tartu's Annelinn District. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
The Tartu city government and the Rescue Board are inviting apartment association leaders, property management company representatives, and apartment building residents to civil protection training sessions to raise awareness about crisis preparedness.

The training will cover what apartment associations and residents can do to prepare for disruptions to essential services and crisis situations. Topics include electricity, heating, water, sewage, communications, basement maintenance, and sheltering.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said civil protection is an important issue, and refreshing basic knowledge is necessary.

"We are primarily directing these training sessions toward apartment associations to improve residents' ability to cope in situations where electricity, heating, or other services may be temporarily lost in an apartment building. We will organize 20 training sessions throughout the year to accommodate everyone interested," he said.

Tagne Tähe, head of the Southern Rescue Center, encourages residents to be prepared, especially in the context of the changing security environment.

"This can primarily be done by acquiring generators and establishing necessary connections, with the state soon providing financial support to associations for this purpose. In the training sessions, we will discuss making apartment building basements more suitable for sheltering, acquiring shared supplies and equipment, and establishing internal communication and teamwork agreements within associations to ensure the best possible preparedness for a potential crisis," Tähe added.

The spring training sessions will take place from early March to the end of May, every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available here.

The trainers will include civil protection experts from the Rescue Board, Tartu deputy mayors, and crisis coordinators from the city government.

Editor: Helen Wright

