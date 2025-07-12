X!

Estonian apartment associations eager to buy generators with state support

Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
For the past three months, apartment associations have been eligible for state support to buy generators, and interest has been strong — funding has already been approved for 70 projects, the Rescue Board said.

Since April, apartment associations have been able to apply for up to €10,000 in state support to purchase an electric generator.

The support program has a budget of €1.2 million — enough to fund around 120 projects. To date, 70 have already been approved for funding, said Janika Usin, head of the Rescue Board's Prevention Department. Applications for the current funding round will remain open through the end of November or until the money runs out.

Around 70 percent of Estonia's population lives in apartment buildings. If the power or heating go out, a generator can keep electricity, water and sewage systems running.

According to Ministry of the Interior adviser Mari Tikan, the steps needed to improve crisis preparedness depend on the specifics of each building and are determined after funding is granted. At that point, it's assessed which work requires state support and what the building's owners can handle on their own.

The generator support program will continue next year as well, with the scope to be determined during the application round.

"We can improve crisis preparedness by giving apartment buildings a little help or nudge from the state to start thinking more seriously about it," Usin explained. "This support measure helps figure out what kind of generator a building needs, what's being considered for purchase, and what type it is — and all of that is eligible for support."

Andres Jaadla, chair of the Estonian Union of Cooperative Housing Associations (EKÜL), said that more and more apartment associations are preparing for potential crisis situations — but many still don't have generators.

"But more and more apartment buildings are now being set up so that a generator can power the heating unit," he noted. "The goal in a crisis isn't just to keep the hot water circulating — in other words, to keep the heat on — but also to cover other electricity needs by installing a more powerful generator setup that can, for example, keep the elevators running and ensure the building's energy supply for 48 hours."

Jaadla said that simpler solutions for connecting generators typically cost between €400 and €1,000. Associations can purchase these on their own if they want to, he said, but state support would be a big help.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

