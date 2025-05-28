X!

Tallinn may grant over a million euros for apartment emergency shelter upgrades

News
A model emergency shelter constructed under an apartment building.
A model emergency shelter constructed under an apartment building. Source: Estonian Rescue Board
News

Tallinn mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) has announced a support measure which aims to address the problem of inadequate emergency shelter facilities in apartment buildings in the capital.

The measure will apply to housing association (KÜ) properties only.

The mayor said the project is a priority in the city's security plan, while the support aims to boost the operational continuity of buildings, thereby also strengthening community safety and crisis readiness.

It also follows new national legislation mandating shelters in new builds and developing those facilities in existing buildings.

The city government sent the crisis preparedness support measure for apartment associations to the city council for its approval. If it passes, the measure will allow housing associations to adapt shelter spaces and improve the continuity of their operations.

Ossinovski said: "The city government takes security seriously, and we have given this field entirely new momentum over the past year, investing more than €2 million into security this year."

Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Creating shelter spaces in apartment buildings is a priority of the city's security plan, which is why nearly half of the planned funds will go toward financing this support measure. We hope for active applications from apartment associations, so we can provide our residents with the necessary sense of security," the mayor went on.

"The city is doing everything on its part to ensure that apartment associations have the necessary resources and clear support to improve crisis readiness and act promptly, hence the city covering 70 percent of the costs under this support – a significantly higher share than with usual measures directed at apartment associations," Ossinovski added.

The supplementary budget allocates over a million euros to help apartment associations improve crisis preparedness in 200 buildings, with the city government approving the related grant procedure on Tuesday. Each association is eligible to receive up to €7,000 for shelter adaptations, requiring 30 percent co-financing.

The support enables the reinforcement of basement rooms, organization of access routes, ceiling support, and the purchase of emergency supplies like power banks, radios, flashlights, water containers, and first-aid kits.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kaarel Oja (SDE) filled in some more details. "Although at state level the obligation to create shelter spaces for apartment associations is still under planning, we are launching the support measure for apartment associations now already," adding that "We simply don't have time to wait anymore."

Kaarel Oja. Source: Ode-Eliisabet Elias

The support will allow shelter spaces to be created for an additional 22,000 people this year, he added.

We aim to start accepting applications within a month, and if we reach our target, by the end of the year there will be three times as many apartment buildings with shelter spaces in Tallinn as there are now," Oja continued.

To qualify for a grant an apartment association must be located within Tallinn city limits and have a net area of at least 1200 square meters. The amount will be paid out after the work is completed and reports have been submitted.

The new national Emergency Act mandates shelters in all new buildings from 2028, while existing ones must prepare sheltering plans or convert internal spaces.

Apartment basements must be made usable as shelters, though full-scale shelter construction in older buildings is not required. The shelters must meet specific safety criteria, including those on clean air, structural strength, and at least two exits, while extra work will be required on cluttered or dilapidated apartment space.

The law change means new build construction costs will rise by as much as 3 percent or more, meaning developers are expected to rush permit applications before the 2028 deadline, to beat the requirement, followed by a drop in new construction from that year onward, depending on the security situation.

Public bomb shelter in Helsinki. Source: ERR

Estonia lags far behind its northern neighbor, Finland, in civil defense shelters, which has shelter space for practically the entire populace – those in the rural vastness of Finland may not be included but on the other hand in Helsinki there is in fact spare capacity on shelter spaces.

In comparison, Estonia has shelter space for only around a fifth of the populace and often in inadequate or inaccessible space.

Some EU funding options exist for addressing the situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonian Olympic mountain biker Janika Lõiv's coach brings new training regime

15:26

Courts: Planned law change could penalize threats more than actual violence

14:55

No Russian troop buildup seen near Estonian border, says EDF chief

14:53

Tallinn may grant over a million euros for apartment emergency shelter upgrades

14:20

BC Kalev/Cramo takes 2-1 lead in Estonian basketball's finals series

13:50

Clearing snow from sidewalks will cost Tallinn €11 million each year

13:25

Stockpiling agency: 15% of gas stations have generators

12:54

Narva still missing 75 new teachers for next school year

12:35

Tallinn's Great Guild Hall exhibition explores the Hanseatic League's wealth

12:09

Feature | How two ideas from Estonia are inspiring positive change in Indonesia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

27.05

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

27.05

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

10:55

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

27.05

Prosecutor: Pro-Kremlin agitator tried to set up armed anti-state militia in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo