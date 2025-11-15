Some family medicine centers and pharmacies to stay open during crises

Dozens of health centers, pharmacies and wholesalers in Estonia will be required to operate during crises as part of a new essential services plan.

At least 47 family health centers, 16 pharmacies and 2 pharmaceutical wholesalers will be designated as providers of essential services, meaning they must be capable of operating even during various crises, Postimees reports.

According to Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform), the goal is to ensure that people have access to primary medical care and medications even in times of crisis.

"We must be certain that medical care and medicine are accessible even in difficult situations. Essential service providers in the healthcare sector are those who prepare especially carefully for crises and ensure they can keep their doors open even when normal operations aren't possible," Joller said.

The specific institutions to be designated as essential service providers will be determined in agreement with the Health Board and the Medicines Agency and keeping in mind the principle that no entity will be assigned this responsibility against its will.

