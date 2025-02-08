Only one designated emergency fuel station located in Tallinn

In the event of a widespread power outage, 30 emergency fuel stations (avariitanklad) across Estonia are equipped with autonomous power supplies to keep operating. Despite Tallinn being home to a third of the country's population, the capital officially has only one.

A nationwide network of emergency fuel stations has been established to ensure the supply of motor fuels for Estonian residents and businesses during crises, capable of remaining operational even in case of large-scale power outages.

According to a minister of economic affairs and infrastructure regulation, larger fuel retailers deemed providers of a vital service are required to equip at least three of their gas stations with autonomous power supplies, one of which must be located in Tallinn or Harju County, and the other two in various Estonian counties.

As fuel sellers had the option to designate one of their gas stations an emergency fuel station in either Tallinn or Harju County, most have opted for Harju County.

Thus, according to the Estonian Stockpiling Agency's official information, only one such emergency fuel station, capable of operating in the event of a large-scale power outage, is located in the country's capital city — the Ülemiste Circle K gas station on Peterburi tee.

In reality, at least two more gas stations equipped with autonomous power supplies exist in Tallinn — Alexela's Vesse tänav location in Lasnamäe and its Ehitajate tee location in Mustamäe, the company told ERR.

Even three emergency fuel stations still seems insufficient for Tallinn, considering that nearly a third of Estonia's population lives in the capital — nearly 462,000 people.

Rein Vaks, director of the Energy Department at the Ministry of Climate, told ERR that before this regulation was passed in 2018, discussions between authorities and fuel retailers concluded that all fuel sellers should be required to have one autonomous power supply-equipped fuel station either in Tallinn or Harju County.

"It wasn't possible to divide up counties between vital service providers by regulation, as that would have been an unreasonable requirement due to the costs involved," he explained.

The main reason for this is the fact that emergency fuel stations are subject to specific requirements, such as minimum fuel supply requirements, the official noted.

"Since power outages and other issues can occur for a variety of reasons, in some cases a location outside the city has been chosen to reduce the impact of more frequent disruptions," he added.

Around ten emergency fuel stations in Harju County

Outside Tallinn, there are far more officially designated emergency fuel stations located across Harju County. These include Alexela stations in Jüri and Saku, an Olerex station in Jõelähtme, Circle K stations in Jüri, Kohatu and Rummu, Jetoil in Kiilu, Neste in Jüri and Terminal Oil in Maardu.

Alexela also has fuel stations equipped with autonomous power supplies in Tõdva, Kuusalu and Riisipere.

The Climate Ministry official noted that in addition to the 30 official emergency fuel stations, there are another nearly 100 gas stations across Estonia equipped to quickly connect to a generator.

"A generator requires a separate space to be built, along with equipment that allows for switching over to the generator," Vaks explained. "Several companies have decided by now to start building new gas stations capable of quickly connecting to a generator."

He acknowledged that from the consumer's perspective, there could always be more emergency fuel stations, but added that the additional costs associated with developing them have to be taken into account as well.

"Despite this, there is a significant number of stations established both arising from regulations and through companies' own initiatives," the official added.

Supply equirements greater in Harju County

According to the Liquid Fuel Act, a fuel seller who owns at least ten gas stations in at least three different counties is considered a vital service provider.

In Estonia, vital service providers include companies operating under the brands Alexela, Olerex, Circle K, Neste, Jetoil, Terminal Oil, Krooning and Premium-7.

The combined capacity of the fuel tanks at an autonomous power supply-equipped fuel station located in Harju County must total at least 30,000 liters for both gasoline and diesel fuel, and the fuel station must maintain supplies of at least 15,000 liters of each type of fuel at any given time.

Elsewhere in the country, capacity and supply requirements are lower — at 20,000 liters and 10,000 liters, respectively.

In the event of a regular power outage, emergency fuel stations must switch to their autonomous power supply — mostly based on a back-up generator — within no more than 30 minutes, and be able to accept and issue fuel and keep their sales system operational.

Click here for a map and full list, including addresses, of all emergency fuel stations across Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!