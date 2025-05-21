X!

Majority of Tallinn's supplementary budget earmarked for emergency shelters

Tallinn city government building.
Tallinn city government building. Source: Anna Urakhchina
The Tallinn city government has approved this year's supplementary budget, which amounts to just over €8 million. The largest allocation — €1.5 million — will go toward building shelter spaces in apartment buildings.

The Tallinn city government has submitted a draft supplementary budget for 2025 to the city council, which would increase the city's total budget by €8.2 million. With this addition, Tallinn's revised 2025 budget would total €1.3 billion.

The supplementary budget is smaller than in previous years because there has been no surplus in tax revenue this year; revenue has largely met expectations, said Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

The largest portion of the supplementary budget — €1.5 million — will fund two support measures for apartment associations. These aim to renovate basements into shelter spaces and ensure the functionality of heating systems during power outages.

Nearly €1 million will be allocated to ensure that Tallinn residents can access nursing home care for the average pension.

In the education sector, additional funding will support auxiliary services in kindergartens. Two construction projects will also begin: the full reconstruction of the Helen School and the addition of a new building at Jakob Westholm High School.

The city will also cover the additional costs resulting from the recent increase in Elron train ticket prices to ensure Tallinn residents can continue to ride free of charge within city limits. Personnel expenses for Kadriorg Park will be increased to strengthen the capacity of the newly established sidewalk maintenance unit.

In urban landscaping, costs will rise due to the creation of new tall greenery and the maintenance of landscaping tied to major road projects. Maintenance expenses for street furniture and trash bins will also increase, and the city plans to expand decorative lighting ahead of the upcoming winter season.

In urban planning, expenses will increase for planning initiatives and architectural competitions, including updates to the "Freedom Avenue" (Vabaduse allee) area and Lembitu Park, as well as for opening a new Ukrainian garden exhibit. Funds will also go toward restoring the winter garden at the Jaan Poska House and expanding its exhibition in preparation for the 160th anniversary of Poska's birth.

During discussions on the supplementary budget, the idea of fully eliminating kindergarten fees was also raised, but the Reform Party did not support the proposal, said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

The supplementary budget also revises certain investment volumes. As a result, some city road construction projects have become cheaper, Pere added. For example, the reconstruction of Peterburi tee, set to begin in late summer, is now projected to cost €4.7 million less than originally estimated. According to Pere, the lower prices are due to more precise procurement conditions — which reduce the need for contractors to include large time and cost buffers in their bids — as well as a general drop in construction market prices.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

