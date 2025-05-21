X!

Tallinn caps land tax hike at 10%

News
View of Tallinn.
View of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Tallinn city government has set a cap of 10 percent on next year's annual increase in land tax in the capital and approved a tax exemption of up to €1,000 for residential land.

The Tallinn city government has approved a regulation setting a 10 percent annual cap on land tax increases in the capital starting in 2026, along with a tax exemption of up to €1,000 for residential land. If the land tax owed by a taxpayer for their residential property is less than €1,000, the exemption will match the tax amount, meaning the user will pay no land tax on their residential land up to that €1,000 limit.

Beginning next year, municipalities will have broader authority to determine land tax rates. Under the law, city councils must establish the maximum allowable annual increase in land tax — ranging from 10 to 100 percent — by October 1 of the year preceding the tax period. Tallinn has opted to apply the maximum so-called "growth brake," meaning the city will implement the smallest allowable increase permitted by law.

In 2025, more than €1,000 in land tax will be owed by 361 individuals in Tallinn. If the exemption of up to €1,000 for residential land and the 10 percent cap on tax increases are in place for 2026, that number will rise to 451 individuals.

In 2025, approximately 170,000 homeowners in Tallinn will be exempt from paying land tax, amounting to a total of €16.8 million. The highest residential land tax exemption is €3,659. If the city decided not to apply the exemption in 2026, the number of individual land taxpayers would increase to around 200,000.

While the Land Tax Act currently limits annual increases to 50 percent or €20 for 2025, starting in 2026 the plan is to cap the increase at 10 percent to avoid steep hikes.

Land tax is a national tax established by the Land Tax Act, but all revenue from it is allocated to the local government's budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Largest chunk of Tallinn's supplementary budget to go toward shelters

17:00

Upgraded electric vehicle charging area opens at Tallinn Airport

16:45

Experimental archeology reveals possible function of ancient beveled sticks

16:18

Estonian decathletes to compete in prestigious Götzis event

15:51

Urban exhibit in Pärnu invites readers on a poetry tour through the city

15:19

Lavly Perling: Defending Estonia not just the business of men

14:47

Ott Tänak after Portuguese rally: We were treated like animals

14:33

Tallinn caps land tax hike at 10%

14:19

Former interior minister says wouldn't have suspended license plate camera use

14:06

Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius launch civil defense network for Baltic capitals

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

20.05

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

20.05

President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko makes historic state visit to Estonia

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo