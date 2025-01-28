X!

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

News
The property at Saialille 37 in Tõrvandi.
The property at Saialille 37 in Tõrvandi. Source: Marii Kangur/ERR
News

An unusual property development near Tartu has sparked controversy and has pointed towards legal gray areas of property use categorization and co-ownership in Estonia.

The large, by Estonian standards, duplex (pictured) at Tõrvandi, due south of Tartu, is much larger than its neighbors, spanning 400 square meters and with 12 rooms for the one family – compared with the roughly 100 square meters most neighboring properties offer.

Despite its unusual size, the building, on Saialille 37, was granted a usage permit in May 2023, as a duplex.

However, in January 2024, local daily Tartu Postimees reported that Domus realtors were selling 16 one- and two-room, co-owned apartments in the property.

This revelation added fuel to local concerns about whether the building was truly intended as a duplex and about its compliance with municipal guidelines.

The developer, OÜ Albatrek, has defended the project. In a written statement, the company's director, Ardo Martin, noted that while apartment ownership rights cannot be purchased for the building, there is significant interest from buyers seeking co-ownership (Kaasomand, a recognized legal term).

He added: "Public discussion of the situation is positive, as it provides people with a new perspective on ownership, its management, and use, which in turn helps dispel fears about purchasing co-owned property."

Last week, the government at Kambja Rural Municipality, where the development is located, conducted a review of the project to address concerns.

Kambja Mayor Alar Arukuusk confirmed that the building complies with its approved plans.

He said: "The project specifies how many people can occupy the house and how many cars can be parked there."

If the use of the building exceeds its limits, the municipality will initiate a supervisory procedure, he added, which would provide more clarity on the developer's intentions.

Arukuusk stressed that balancing development with residents' rights is critical, adding the municipality would not permit a duplex to be used as a 16-unit apartment building.

Notary Priidu Pärna said that while a property may be co-owned, it still must comply with its usage permit, and municipalities must have the authority to revoke permits if necessary.

Such cases often require court rulings to interpret compliance.

Tõrvandi itself has expanded rapidly over the past two decades, now featuring schools, industrial parks, and small residential developments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marii Kangur, Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Swedbank: Exports to grow this year as household confidence remains weak

17:31

Mart Mägi resigns as CEO of Omniva

17:21

Finnish accent easiest for Estonians to detect

17:13

Eesti Post could charge more for slower service in future

16:51

Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Tallinn this summer

16:45

Finance minister: Energy needs to be debated in the government, not party meetings

16:17

Tallinn's Old Town development plan open for public discussion

16:05

Ministry official: Estonia's renewable energy target for 2030 not changing

15:41

6 parliamentary speakers to discuss Ukraine, hybrid threats in Tartu

15:36

Foreign minister: Alternatives exist to Russian liquefied natural gas

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

27.01

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

27.01

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

27.01

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

14:26

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

12:06

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

07:22

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo