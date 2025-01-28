Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

An unusual property development near Tartu has sparked controversy and has pointed towards legal gray areas of property use categorization and co-ownership in Estonia.

The large, by Estonian standards, duplex (pictured) at Tõrvandi, due south of Tartu, is much larger than its neighbors, spanning 400 square meters and with 12 rooms for the one family – compared with the roughly 100 square meters most neighboring properties offer.

Despite its unusual size, the building, on Saialille 37, was granted a usage permit in May 2023, as a duplex.

However, in January 2024, local daily Tartu Postimees reported that Domus realtors were selling 16 one- and two-room, co-owned apartments in the property.

This revelation added fuel to local concerns about whether the building was truly intended as a duplex and about its compliance with municipal guidelines.

The developer, OÜ Albatrek, has defended the project. In a written statement, the company's director, Ardo Martin, noted that while apartment ownership rights cannot be purchased for the building, there is significant interest from buyers seeking co-ownership (Kaasomand, a recognized legal term).

He added: "Public discussion of the situation is positive, as it provides people with a new perspective on ownership, its management, and use, which in turn helps dispel fears about purchasing co-owned property."

Last week, the government at Kambja Rural Municipality, where the development is located, conducted a review of the project to address concerns.

Kambja Mayor Alar Arukuusk confirmed that the building complies with its approved plans.

He said: "The project specifies how many people can occupy the house and how many cars can be parked there."

If the use of the building exceeds its limits, the municipality will initiate a supervisory procedure, he added, which would provide more clarity on the developer's intentions.

Arukuusk stressed that balancing development with residents' rights is critical, adding the municipality would not permit a duplex to be used as a 16-unit apartment building.

Notary Priidu Pärna said that while a property may be co-owned, it still must comply with its usage permit, and municipalities must have the authority to revoke permits if necessary.

Such cases often require court rulings to interpret compliance.

Tõrvandi itself has expanded rapidly over the past two decades, now featuring schools, industrial parks, and small residential developments.

