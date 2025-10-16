X!

Developer asks to convert controversial property near Tartu into office space

News
The property at Saialille 37 in Tõrvandi.
The property at Saialille 37 in Tõrvandi. Source: Marii Kangur/ERR
News

The developer of a controversial two-storey building in Tõrvandi, near Tartu, is seeking to change its land use categorization to commercial status.

As reported by ERR News early on this year, OÜ Albatrek had constructed a two-storey building as a residence and in a residential area called Saialille, Tõrvandi, Kambja municipality.

The building stood out, partly because it arose in a neighbourhood consisting mostly of single-storey semi-detached houses, dispersed across several streets.

The purpose of land use also raised questions. In May, the development got its occupancy permit as a two-family dwelling.
According to the detailed plan, however, the building has five possible uses: It could serve as a single-family house, a school or auxiliary building, a preschool institution, or another building related to education and science, in addition to a family residence.

Then, at the start of this month, Kambja municipality initiated an open procedure for issuing design conditions which would specify the parameters of the detailed plan for the plot at Saialille 37.

As a result, the developer is currently seeking permission from the local authority to additionally purpose the building as office space.

This is permissible under current planning law.

"Indeed, paragraph 27 of the Building Code allows for the issuing of design conditions even when a detailed plan already exists, when, for example, more than five years have elapsed since the plan was established. That condition has been met, and the developer has requested permission to additionally designate the building's use as an office," Timo Varik, head of Kambja municipality's land and construction department, told ERR.

The developer submitted the application to add the additional use — as an office — to the municipality in September. ERR was unable to reach the developer by phone or email during working hours on Wednesday. According to the cover letter submitted to the municipality, the developer's desire to add an office use stems from a demand for office space in the area.

However, the building reportedly has not yet started functioning as a two-family dwelling either. According to Varik, the draft has been prepared in such a way that, once the design conditions are granted, repurposing the building's purpose to an office would invalidate all other currently approved uses. Consequently, and after the change, letting apartments short-term in the building would no longer be viable, Varik added.

"The municipal government's current position, which has been agreed with the applicant, is that upon issuing the design conditions we would exclude all other possible uses, leaving only the office designation. An office means activities would primarily take place during regular working hours, while the space could be used mainly by residents of the surrounding area — providing them with a small workspace alternative to a home office," the municipal official stated.

Changing the land use of the building at Saialille 37 to an office does not involve any reconstruction work, while the building's layout will remain the same, it is reported. Parking spaces are already set up on the property too.

According to Varik, the municipal government is prepared to consider repurposing the building's planning attention to an office, though no final decisions have been made yet, he said.

"We will wait for opinions submitted during the public consultation process, then review and weigh them up. The law does allow for specification of a detailed plan through design conditions in this way, provided the essence of the planning application is not fundamentally altered," Varik said.

The 400-square-meter duplex in Tõrvandi, significantly larger than neighboring homes, was granted a usage permit as a duplex in May 2023. However, a January 2024 report revealed that 16 co-owned apartments were being sold inside, raising concerns about whether the building complies with local regulations.

Tõrvandi, just south of Tartu city limits, has expanded rapidly in recent years and now features schools, industrial parks, and small residential developments such as that at Saialille.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirijam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition brings Estonian art to kids' eye level

17:42

Flying car touches down in Estonia

16:38

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

16:01

Developer asks to convert controversial property near Tartu into office space

15:28

Former Tallinn mayor: Voters have never cared whether a candidate has a criminal past

15:05

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

14:21

Ott Tänak goes all in at Central European Rally

13:49

Riigikogu committee questions plan to drop taxi driver photo requirement

13:48

Prime minister: Roads through Russian territory will remain closed

13:10

Historic Pärnu church shows off nearly finished new look

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

15.10

LuxExpress cuts Tartu-Riga trips, city discussing extra funding

15.10

EKRE complaint calls for e-voting to be stopped immediately

15:05

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

14.10

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

15.10

Winner announced in Lasnamäe swimming pool complex design competition

15.10

Report: Semaglutide effective but too expensive to universally adopt in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo